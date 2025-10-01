Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 16:18 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IoT Technology Market worth $1,148.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT technology market is projected to reach USD 1,148.62 billion by 2030 from USD 959.30 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The IoT technology market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of connected devices across industries, enabling real-time monitoring and automation. Advancements in technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, and AI are further enhancing IoT capabilities and applications. Rising demand for smart homes, wearables, and industrial IoT solutions is boosting large-scale deployments. Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure and smart city development are accelerating IoT adoption worldwide.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258239167

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Technology Market"

200 - Tables
80 - Figures
280 - Pages

IoT Technology Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 959.30 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 1,148.62 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Node Component, Software Solution, Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Lack of IoT-related skilled professionals

Key Market Opportunities

Government-led funding to develop IoT research projects

Key Market Drivers

Global rise in internet penetration

In the node component segment, processors are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The processor segment includes a number of components, such as microcontrollers, application processors, and digital signal processors (DSPs). To meet the requirements of an IoT device or system to support real-time data monitoring and analytics, adequate processing hardware is required, which consumes less power. The manufacturers of these products can adopt one of these two strategies to compete in the IoT processing segment: providing customers with a high-performance product at a relatively high price or developing low-cost, low-power chips that can be used in several applications. Companies are targeting the IoT technology market by developing processing hardware that can meet the low-power requirements of IoT devices. Depending on the application, IoT processors can vary in size, speed, and energy efficiency. For example, a processor for a smart thermostat may be smaller, slower, and more power-efficient than a processor for a smart car.

In the consumer electronics segment, wearable devices are expected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Wearable devices include products such as smart watches, smart glasses, body-worn cameras, and activity monitors. Wearable computing or wearable technology refers to electronic devices or equipment that can be worn on the body of users. These devices offer a wide range of functionalities, from monitoring heart rate and calories burned to advanced smart features similar to smartphones. The most advanced wearable devices enable wearers to click pictures and view them, record videos, read text messages and e-mails, respond to voice commands, and browse the web.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=258239167

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the IoT technology market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate in the IoT technology industry during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digital transformation and strong government initiatives in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Heavy investments in 5G networks, smart city projects, and industrial automation are creating a robust foundation for large-scale IoT adoption. The region's vast population of tech-savvy consumers and enterprises is driving demand for connected devices and data-driven services. Moreover, expanding collaborations between global technology leaders and local ecosystem players are accelerating innovation tailored to regional needs. The rise of manufacturing hubs, increasing demand for connected healthcare, and the proliferation of low-cost smart devices are further contributing to IoT expansion. The diverse mix of developed and emerging economies in the Asia Pacific provides abundant opportunities for scalable IoT deployments, making it the most dynamic and rapidly evolving market worldwide.

Key players

Key players in the IoT technology companies include Intel Corporation (US), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), IBM (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microsoft, PTC Inc. (US), and Amazon Web Services (US), and among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=258239167

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Proximity Sensor Market by Technology (Inductive, Capacitive, Magnetic, Photoelectric/Optical, Ultrasonic), Product Type (Fixed & Adjustable distance), Range (<10 MM, 10-20 MM, 21-40 MM, >40 MM), Output and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Terahertz Technology Market by Terahertz Imaging, Terahertz Spectroscopy, Terahertz Communication Systems, Laboratory Research, Medical & Healthcare, Industrial NDT, Outdoor/Indoor Wireless Communications - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iot-application-technology-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/internet-of-things.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iot-technology-market-worth-1-148-62-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302572183.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.