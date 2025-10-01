ThreatLocker Inc: ThreatLocker Joins Forces with Internet Watch Foundation to Tackle Child Sexual Abuse Imagery

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker Joins Forces with Internet Watch Foundation to Tackle Child Sexual Abuse Imagery

LONDON - Oct. 1, 2025- ThreatLocker, a global provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, is now a member of the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF).

The partnership reinforces the company's mission to disrupt cybercrime and support child protection by limiting the spread of harmful content online.

"The Internet Watch Foundation works tirelessly to take on one of the internet's darkest problems," said ThreatLocker Chief Product Officer Rob Allen. "ThreatLocker is proud to partner with the IWF, helping protect vulnerable children, support law enforcement and make the internet a safer place for everyone."

ThreatLocker technology makes it harder for attackers to exploit networks to distribute or access harmful material, which limits opportunities for cybercriminals to operate, and reduces the spread of dangerous material.

By integrating IWF intelligence into its Web Control solution, ThreatLocker enables organizations to block known child sexual abuse material URLs in real time. This integration strengthens filtering policies and allows rapid adaptation to new threats.

The IWF works to eliminate child sexual abuse imagery online, preventing the ongoing victimization of those abused in childhood and making the internet safer. Last year, IWF analysts took steps to remove more than 290,000 reports of child sexual abuse material.

"IWF analysts have one of the toughest jobs in the world, but it is not one that we can shirk from. We cannot look away while children are still being hurt, abused and exploited online," said IWF CEO Kerry Smith. "This is why partnerships with tech companies like ThreatLocker are so important. Their support and commitment to child protection helps bolster and strengthen our efforts and ensures that we can be unflinching in our pursuit of a better and safer digital world."

By joining the IWF, ThreatLocker is granted access to a unique range of servicesdesigned to help members defend their customers, staff and children online.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that helps organizations stop cyberattacks at the source by taking a true Zero Trust approach to securing endpoints. Through powerful tools like Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing, and Network Control, ThreatLocker gives IT teams the granular control they need to block ransomware, prevent zero-day exploits, and harden their environments from the inside out. Designed for simplicity, scalability, and speed, ThreatLocker security stack reduces complexity, accelerates compliance, and empowers businesses to take control of their cybersecurity-before threats strike. Headquartered in the United States with a growing global presence, ThreatLocker protects 70,000-plus organizations across various industries.

About Internet Watch Foundation

The IWF works globally to stop child sexual abuse imagery on the internet. It is part of the UK Safer Internet Centre, working with Childnet Internationaland the South West Grid for Learningto promote the safe and responsible use of technology. If you ever stumble across a sexual image or video of someone you think is under 18, please report to the IWF. Reporting can be done anonymously and confidentially - we don't need your details, just your help. For more information, please visit www.iwf.org.uk

