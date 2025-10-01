Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Half-year Report

1 October 2025

London, 1 October 2025

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Half Year Report

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc announces its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

The CEO's Report

Overview

The struggles of year 2024 have persisted throughout the first half of 2025. The anticipated recovery of tourism was below market expectations and adversely affected by the global political situation. Local consumer expenditure was also impacted by the growing trend of Hong Kong consumers going to Greater China region with a lower cost and better variety of products.

Summary of Trading Results

Revenue in the period was HKD1,552K [2024: HKD1,878K], which represents a decrease of 17.36%. The Group had a loss after tax of HKD1,738K [2024: HKD2,288K]. Our focus remains tight cost control to minimise operational costs and generate the new business income stream wherever possible.

Outlook

The economy and market conditions are increasingly volatile. However, we intend to stay focus on our core strategy of providing solutions and services in marketing and cross border e commerce. We also intend to explore new business areas including brokering and facilitating deals via our extensive international network. We intend to re-finance the Group through shareholder loan which provides adequate working capital and also provide funding for potential new business streams.

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE GROUP")

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and,

c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to

assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by

any other party or for any other purpose.

The condensed accounts have not been reviewed by the auditors.

Jonathan Lo

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 30 September 2025

Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Notes GVMH 6 months Ended 30 June 2025 (unaudited) GVMH 6 months Ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH Year End 31 December 2024 (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Turnover 1,552 1,878 3,431 Cost of Sales (1,099) (1,365) (2,653) Gross Profit 453 513 778 Other Income / Expenditure - (1) 7 Administrative expenses (2,188) (2,503) (6,294) Impairment loss on trade receivables - - (1,123) Depreciation (3) (293) - Operating Loss (1,738) (2,284) (6,632) Finance Cost - (4) (6) Loss before taxation (1,738) (2,288) (6,638) Tax on ordinary activities - - - Loss after taxation (1,738) (2,288) (6,638) Exchange difference arising on Translation 346 (162) 437 Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period (1,392) (2,450) (6,201) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (1,773) (2,129) (6,226) Non-controlling interests 35 (159) (412) (1,738) (2,288) (6,638) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (1,427) (2,291) (5,789) Non-controlling interests 35 (159) (412) (1,392) (2,450) (6,201) Basic and diluted earnings per share (HK$) 5 (0.02) (0.02) (0.06)

Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position

Notes GVMH 30 June 2025 (unaudited) GVMH 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH 31 December 2024 (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 8 14 11 Right of use assets - 240 - Total Non-Current Asset 8 254 11 Current assets Trade and Other Receivables 560 1,448 213 Deposits and Pre-Payments 113 167 192 Cash and Cash Equivalents 28 4 11 Total Current Assets 701 1,619 416 Total Assets 709 1,873 427 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 6 14,064 14,064 14,064 Share Premium Account 6 47,020 47,020 47,020 Group Re-organization Reserve (12,460) (12,460) (12,460) Capital Contribution arising from Shareholder's Loan 844 844 844 Exchange and Other Reverses (244) 899 1,165 Non-Controlling Interest (970) (752) (1,005) Accumulated deficit (103,054) (97,184) (101,281) Total Equity (54,800) (47,569) (51,653) Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Convertible Bonds 6,068 5,563 5,232 Shareholders loans 803 714 953 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,871 6,277 6,185 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 12,084 15,420 10,910 Bank overdraft 111 - - Amount Due to Directors 15,048 6,069 13,525 Lease Liability - 244 - Deposits Received 8 45 73 Shareholder loan 21,387 21,387 21,387 Total Current Liability 48,638 43,165 45,895 Total Liabilities 55,509 49,442 52,080 Total Equity and Liabilities 709 1,873 427

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Share capital Share premium Reverse Acquisition reserve Other reserve Exchange reserve Capital contribution reserves Accumulated deficit Total Non-controlling interests Total equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 GVMH PLC Balance at 1 January 2024 14,064 47,020 (12,460) 1,335 (607) 844 (95,055) (44,859) (593) (45,452) Loss for the period - - - - - - (2,129) (2,129) - (2,129) Exchange Reserve - - - - 171 - - 171 - 171 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - - - - (159) (159) Total comprehensive income - - - - 171 - (2,129) (1,958) (159) (2,117) Balance at 30 June 2024 14,064 47,020 (12,460) 1,335 (436) 844 (97,184) (46,817) (752) (47,569) Loss for the period - - - - - - (4,097) (4,097) - (4,097) Exchange Reserve - - - - 266 - - 266 - 266 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - - - - (253) (253) Total comprehensive income - - - - 266 - (4,097) (3,831) (253) (4,084) Balance at 31 DECEMBER 2024 14,064 47,020 (12,460) 1,335 (170) 844 (101,281) (50,648) (1,005) (51,653) Loss for the period - - - - - - (1,773) (1,773) - (1,773) Exchange Reserve - - - - (1,409) - - (1,409) - (1,409) Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - - - - 35 35 Total comprehensive income - - - - (1,409) - (1,773) (3,182) 35 (3,147) Balance at 30 June 2025 14,064 47,020 (12,460) 1,335 (1,579) 844 (103,054) (53,830) (970) (54,800)

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

The share premium has arisen on the issue of shares at a premium to their nominal value.

Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Company attributable to equity shareholders.

Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement

GVMH 6 Months Ended 30 June 2025 (unaudited) GVMH 6 Months Ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH For the year ended 31 December 2024 (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (1,738) (2,288) (6,638) Add: Depreciation 3 293 536 Add: Finance Cost - 4 6 Add: Impairment of receivables - - 1,123 Changes in working capital (1,735) (1,991) (4,973) (Increase) / Decrease in receivables (347) (49) 63 Decrease in deposits and prepayments 79 68 43 Increase / (Decrease) in payables 1,174 652 (3,858) Increase / (Decrease) in deposit received (65) 44 72 Net cash flow used in operating activities (894) (1,276) (8,653) Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for purchase of property, plant and equipment - - - Net cash outflow from investing activities - - - Cash flows from financing activities: Principal & Interest portion of lease payment - (293) (539) Bank overdraft utilised 111 - - Increase in an amount due to directors 1,523 1,143 8,599 Net cash generated from financing activities 1,634 850 8,060 Net cash outflow for the period 740 (426) (593) Opening Cash and cash equivalents 11 291 291 Effect on Foreign exchange rate changes (723) 139 313 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 28 4 11

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1. General Information

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ('the Company') is a media company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The information within these interim condensed financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 December 2024.

2. Basis of Preparation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 30 September 2025.

The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

The figures for the six months ended 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2024 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2024 are extracts from the 2024 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2024 accounts was not qualified.

The assets and liabilities of the legal subsidiary, GVC Holdings Limited are recognized and measured in the Group financial statements at the pre-combination carrying amounts, without restatement of fair value. The retained earnings and other equity balances recognized in the Group financial statements reflect the retained earnings and other equity balances of Grand Vision Media Holdings plc immediately before the reverse and the results of the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 and post reverse.

Standards and Interpretations adopted with no material effect on financial statements

There are no other IFRS or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have material impact on the Group.

3. Segmental Reporting

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has one class of business, being that of out of home media and marketing and operates in the Peoples Republic of China/Hong Kong.

4. Company Result for the period

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.

The operating loss of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was HK$372k (2024:

loss of HK$607k, year ended 31 December 2024: HK$1,864k). The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:

Company GVMH 30 June 2025 Company GVMH 30 June 2024 Company GVMH 31 December 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Employment expenses 301 297 599 Legal and professional fees 71 310 519 Other expenses - - 746 Total 372 607 1,864

5. Earnings per Share

Earnings per share data is based on the Group result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

GVMH 30 June 2025 (unaudited) GVMH 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH 31 December 2024 (audited) HK$ HK$ HK$ Loss attributable to equity holder of parent (1,773,000) (2,129,000) (6,226,000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 96,287,079 96,287,079 96,287,079 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02) (0.02) (0.06)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were no potential dilutive shares in issue during the period.

6. Share Capital

Ordinary shares of the Company are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 10p each Number of shares Share Capital Share Capital Share Premium Share Premium £ HK$ £ HK$ Balance at 31 December 2023 (audited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 June 2024 (unaudited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 31 December 2024 (audited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 June 2025 (unaudited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565

7. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2025

There were no events subsequent to the balance sheet date.

8. Reports

This interim condensed financial statements will be available shortly on the Company website at www.gvmh.co.uk

