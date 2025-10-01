The result of the auction are tariffs that came dramatically below the reserve premium which was set at €37,000 per MWh per year.From ESS News taly has completed its first auction for grid-scale battery storage capacity, awarding all 10 GWh on offer under the new MACSE scheme (Meccanismo di approvvigionamento di capacità di stoccaggio elettrico, or Electricity Storage Capacity Procurement Mechanism). Held on September 30, the tender closed at an average price of just €12,959 per MWh per year, far below the reserve price of €37,000 per MWh per year set by system operator Terna. Interest from developers ...

