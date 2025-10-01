Endodontics Market worth $ 2.49 billion by 2030 with 5.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Endodontics Market, valued at US$1.80 billion in 2024 stood at US$1.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.49 billion by the end of the period. There are quite a number of drivers for the endodontics market. One of these is the increasing incidence of dental caries and periodontitis, poor oral hygiene, increasing sugar consumption, and aging populations. The demand is also being fueled by growing awareness of dental care and improving access to dental care, especially in developing and low-income nations. However, factors such as high costs associated with dental treatments, limited access for patients with lower incomes, and insufficient insurance coverage will restrict market growth to some extent.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222473576

Browse in-depth TOC on "Endodontics Market"

285 - Tables

54- Figures

296 - Pages

By product type, the global endodontics market is divided into two main segments: access preparation equipment & consumables, and procedural instruments. The access preparation equipment & consumables segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR, led by a rise in the adoption of single-use endodontic products and enhanced awareness related to infection control among dental practitioners. The drivers of demand for consumables are the frequent replacement, cost-effectiveness, and convenience. Applications such as files, sealers, obturation materials, and irrigants are in high demand in clinics and hospitals. Also, improvements in material quality and design enhancements increase the efficiency and safety of consumables. In general, the expansion of the consumables segment is fostered by technological innovation as well as rising procedural volume in endodontic treatments.

By access preparation equipment & consumables, the global endodontics market is segmented by access preparation equipment & consumables into three categories: access preparation instruments, shaping & cleaning, and obturation.

The shaping & cleaning segment accounted for the largest market share of the endodontic consumables market in 2024 due to its vital position in removing infected tissue, enlarging the canal, and preparing the root canal system for obturation. The increasing demand for advanced files, irrigants, and consumables related to them has also driven the segment forward. In addition, ongoing innovations in file designs, such as rotary and reciprocating mechanisms, have further improved procedural effectiveness and treatment results, solidifying the use of shaping and cleaning consumables worldwide.

By geography, the global market for endodontics is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries.

North America leads the endodontics market due to its well-developed healthcare system, rapid adoption of advanced dental technologies, and a strong demand for dental surgeries. The region's dominance in innovation and market share can be attributed to the fact that many companies in the endodontics sector are based there. Additionally, high disposable incomes and a high standard of living in countries such as the US and Canada further drive the demand for quality dental treatments.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222473576

Prominent players in the endodontics market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Envista (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Solventum (US), Meta Biomed Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MANI, INC (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products Inc. (US), SS White Dental (US), Shenzhen Perfect Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), J Morita Group (Japan), DiaDent (South Korea), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Essential Dental Systems, Inc. (US), Tri Hawk (Canada), AMD Lasers (US), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), Aseptico Inc. (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Odne AG (Switzerland), PlanB Dental (US), Neolix (France), Sonendo, Inc. (US), Convergent Dental (US) and SafeEndo Dental India Private Limited (India).

Dentsply Sirona (US):

Dentsply Sirona is the global leader in the endodontics market, born from the 2015 merger of Dentsply and Sirona. The company offers a wide range of endodontic consumables and instruments and holds key patents for advanced technologies such as multi-planar pre-curved files, M-Wire NiTi alloy, ProTaper Next, and Reciproc Blue, which enhance file design and motor control systems. Backed by a strong global network of R&D, manufacturing, and distribution, it remains the world's largest provider of professional dental products and technologies.

Envista (US)

Envista is a major player in the global endodontics market. The company offers a wide range of dental equipment and consumables, including dental implants, prosthetics, imaging systems, endodontic tools, restorative materials, and infection prevention products. It has pursued a focused strategy in the endodontics market through its Kerr Endodontics division, leveraging a strong brand heritage and continuous innovation to position itself as a premium solutions provider. The company has a broad global reach, with its products sold in over 120 countries.

Henry Schein (US)

Henry Schein has expanded beyond its role as the world's largest dental distributor by integrating into the endodontics segment through strategic acquisitions and exclusive product lines. The acquisition of Brasseler USA provided direct access to endodontic instruments and a specialty sales team, while the purchase of EdgeEndo added a fast-growing portfolio of value-based consumables such as files, obturators, sealers, and irrigation systems.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Dental Imaging Market

Dental Equipment Market

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

Dental Digital X-ray Market

Get access to the latest updates on Endodontics Companies and Endodontics Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/endodontics-market-worth--2-49-billion-by-2030-with-5-2-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302572110.html