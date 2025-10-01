Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 16:41
115,00 Euro
-1,71 % -2,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,00115,0016:49
114,00115,0016:41
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 16:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: Celebrating Community: Meet Jonathan Tirado

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What is your name and what do you do here at GoDaddy?

Hi, I am Jonathan, and I work in HR Operations under the Leaves & Accommodations team. I joined the team as a contractor in March of 2022. I converted to a full-time employee in May of 2024. During my years as a contractor, I had always showed interest in our ERGs. After transitioning to a full-time employee, I became a member of the GoDaddy LatinX (GDLIT) Employee Resource Group Core Team, where I supported my teammates with tasks required for our spotlight month. In January of 2025, I assumed the role as Co-President of GDLIT.

As Co-President of GDLIT, what initiatives or projects are you most excited about and why?

For me, increasing community engagement is something I have been very excited about. I deeply value our sense of community, and I believe that learning more about each other helps us build stronger and closer relationships. We aren't just colleagues; we're a family. Another initiative that excites me is our Feed the Starving Children volunteer day, which gives us the opportunity to support some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you and how do you celebrate it?

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of deep pride and connection for me. It's a moment to honor the vibrant cultures, histories, and contributions of Hispanic and LatinX communities, and to reflect on the values passed down through generations - resilience, family, and joy.

I celebrate by embracing traditions that have shaped my identity. That includes gathering with family to cook traditional dishes like arroz con gandules, empanadas, and pasteles - recipes that carry stories and memories. Music is also a big part of the celebration; I love listening to salsa, merengue and reggaetón and sometimes will host a party at my house for our family and friends to come enjoy some music, good food, and laughter.

At work, I try to highlight these traditions and encourage inclusive conversations that celebrate the diversity within the LatinX community. Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a celebration - it's a reminder of the beauty and strength of our culture.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

I feel incredibly grateful to work alongside such kind, intelligent, and supportive colleagues. At GoDaddy, there's a genuine sense of belonging, and I truly appreciate how the organization creates space to celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). It's encouraging to see that GoDaddy has remained steadfast in its commitment to uplifting every employee.

The continued support from leadership for our Employee Resource Groups makes me feel seen, heard, and valued.

I believe that anyone who dedicates their time and energy to a company deserves to feel that way.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

  • Facebook

  • Instagram

  • LinkedIn

  • Twitter

  • TikTok

  • Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/celebrating-community-meet-jonathan-tirado-1080629

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.