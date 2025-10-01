Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Commencis, a leading technology company in digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, the highest level of recognition within the AWS Partner Network.





Commencis Achieves AWS Premier Tier Partner Status

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Commencis as an AWS Partner who has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

Commencis CEO Firat Isbecer said: "Becoming an AWS Premier Tier Partner is more than a recognition; it is a strong validation of our long-term vision and commitment to excellence. Over the years, we have invested heavily in building world-class cloud capabilities. This achievement is a testament to the strength of our team and the trust we have earned from leading brands worldwide. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive impactful digital transformation for enterprises, helping them thrive in a cloud-first world."





Commencis CEO Firat Isbecer

Commencis Chief Commercial Officer Alp Pekin added: "We have successfully delivered numerous cloud transformation initiatives for leading enterprises, built on our extensive AWS expertise to provide services at the highest standards. Together with new partnerships, we have expanded the scope and scale of our cloud solutions. Achieving AWS Premier Tier Partner status is a proud milestone that reflects both the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. At Commencis, we remain committed to driving innovation and excellence, continuously adding value to our partners and clients."





Commencis Chief Commercial Officer Alp Pekin

Commencis Journey in the Cloud

In 2024, Commencis was recognized by AWS as 'Consulting Partner of the Year,' in Turkey a milestone that underscored the company's strong presence in the region. Building on this success, Commencis has continued to expand its partnerships and deliver scalable solutions, further solidifying its leadership in cloud consulting.

Advancing from AWS Advanced Tier Partner to AWS Premier Tier Partner, Commencis has proven its cloud expertise with over 120 successful transformation projects and 100+ AWS certifications, consistently delivering innovative, scalable solutions across industries, centered on:

Consulting & Advisory : Offering cloud readiness assessments, Well-Architected Framework reviews, architectural design, and strategic guidance to accelerate transformation.

Professional Services : Delivering end-to-end cloud solutions, including complex migrations, modernization and cloud native app development.

Managed Services: Ensuring business continuity and efficiency through continuous monitoring, incident response, proactive optimization, and cost efficiency.

What's next for Commencis?

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Partner status is not the final destination, but an important milestone in Commencis' ongoing commitment to cloud excellence.

By combining deep AWS expertise with a proven track record, Commencis will continue to help enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter, and thrive in today's cloud-first era.

The company will also harness AWS's powerful infrastructure to deliver innovative AI-driven solutions that help clients discover new growth opportunities while improving operational efficiency.

About Commencis

Commencis drives AI-powered digital transformation for enterprises. By putting digital at the core, Commencis helps businesses thrive and stay relevant in a demanding world by leveraging the power of AI.

With more than 450 experts, Commencis specializes in artificial intelligence, design, engineering, and cloud technologies to build scalable, high-performance digital products. Commencis products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines, and retail across more than 20 countries.

With teams in Istanbul, London, and Berlin, Commencis helps clients around the globe commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society. For more information: www.commencis.com

