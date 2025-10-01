Acquisition to Strengthen Global Presence and Diversify Filtration Solutions Portfolio

Elessent Clean Technologies (Elessent) is proud to announce the acquisition of Sulphurnet, a leading provider of advanced filtration solutions based in the Netherlands. This investment supports Elessent's mission to deliver comprehensive, innovative technologies that support cleaner, more efficient industrial processes worldwide.

Sulphurnet, a leading provider of sulfur processing technology as well as advanced filtration solutions, delivers outstanding impurity removal from sulfur feed streams-a critical process for optimizing sulfuric acid production by ensuring reliability and maximizing uptime. With a versatile lineup tailored to various operational needs, Sulphurnet's offerings naturally enhance Elessent's capabilities across the sulfuric acid, chemical, chlorine, and green hydrogen sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sulphurnet to the Elessent family," said Eli Ben-Shoshan, CEO, Elessent Clean Technologies. "This acquisition is a natural fit for both companies. It enhances our ability to serve our customers with a broader range of high-performance technologies and strengthens our global presence in key markets."

The acquisition is effective immediately, and integration efforts are underway to ensure a seamless transition for customers and partners.

About Elessent Clean Technologies

Elessent Clean Technologies is a global leader in process technologies to drive sustainability and carbon neutrality in the metal, fertilizer, chemical and oil refining industries with an unwavering commitment to customer support. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications MECS sulfuric acid production, STRATCO alkylation, BELCO wet scrubbing and IsoTherming hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes. Learn more at www.ElessentCT.com.

