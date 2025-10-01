Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Verisure plc, company registration number 16440137, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Verisure plc applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to be October 8, 2025.



As per today's date the company has a total of 57,100,000 shares.

Short name: VSURE ISIN code: GB00BVMN1558 Order book ID: 425139 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1,053,061,224 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Trading currency: EUR Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO



ICB Classification Industry code: TBA Supersector code: TBA

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 8, 2025 up and including October 9, 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 41 and 175 in the prospectus.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone 46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.