A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ Scores With Exclusive New Show, Frankly Hockey, Headlined by Insider Frank Seravalli

Seravalli teams up with Kate Pettersen to provide fans with unmatched access to breaking news and expert analysis starting October 6th on Victory+

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Victory+ , the premier sports streaming service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is making a major push into original programming with the launch of Frankly Hockey. This new live, daily show marks the first in a series of exclusive programs designed to expand and elevate the Victory+ experience.?

Hosted by trusted hockey insider, Frank Seravalli , and former rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen , Frankly Hockey delivers daily news, sharp analysis, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access from across the hockey world. Airing live Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. CT and available on demand, it's built for fans seeking in-depth coverage beyond the standard highlights. Frankly Hockey will also take center stage at hockey's biggest events, including on-site coverage from the 2026 Olympics.?

"Victory+ is an innovative platform that is truly a game-changer for sports media," said Seravalli. "What we're building here is an unfiltered, complete look at the game. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is just as committed as I am to delivering the content and access fans crave."

Seravalli is set to become a cornerstone of the Victory+ lineup. Beyond the daily show, Seravalli will co-host a twice-weekly WHL Insider series with draft expert Steven Ellis, offering deep dives into the next wave of NHL talent. He'll also be a regular fixture during Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks intermissions, delivering sharp, real-time commentary on the day's biggest storylines.

"With the addition of Frankly Hockey, Victory+ is cementing its position as the go-to destination for hockey fans everywhere," said Jason Walsh, Chief Operating Officer, Victory+. "Frank has a proven track record of breaking the biggest stories in the sport. We're giving Victory+ fans daily access to that league-wide perspective."

In just over a year since its launch, Victory+ has already changed the game of sports streaming, offering free, ad-supported live game coverage of some of the biggest teams in the league. With over 2 million downloads to date and a recently announced major streaming deal with NWSL , Victory+ is resonating with fans in ways traditional platforms can't. At a time when more than half of sports fans report dissatisfaction with the cost of streaming and cable services, the freemium model has never been more relevant.

With the launch of Frankly Hockey, Victory+ is doing more than growing its content lineup, it's reshaping what fans can expect from a modern sports streaming platform. This milestone marks a major step forward for fan-first media, ushering in a more accessible, more engaging future for hockey fans. The future of the game is here and it's on Victory+.

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://x.com/aparentmediaco

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Jeremy Mason

Chief Brand Officer

media@aparentmedia.com





SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/victory-scores-with-exclusive-new-show-frankly-hockey-headlined-by-1080469