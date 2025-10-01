Anzeige
WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
Baker Hughes to Supply Liquefaction Train Equipment for Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 Project

  • Contract awarded by Bechtel to supply primary liquefaction equipment for two trains, including four Frame 7 gas turbines and eight centrifugal compressors
  • Baker Hughes will also provide two motor-driven compressors for the plant's booster services
  • Technology solution supports a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday an award from engineering company Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) to supply key liquefaction equipment for Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in Jefferson County, Texas.

Building upon the technology solutions provided for Phase 1, Baker Hughes' scope for Phase 2 includes four Frame 7 turbines paired with eight centrifugal compressors across two LNG trains, supporting a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Additionally, Baker Hughes will provide two electric motor-driven compressors for the plant's booster services. With this project, Sempra Infrastructure is expanding critical new export infrastructure in the U.S. to address ongoing global demand growth for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Building on our successful collaboration with Baker Hughes on Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project, we look forward to achieving more LNG project milestones together," said Bhupesh Thakkar, general manager for Bechtel's LNG business. "Baker Hughes' technology solutions play a key role in our ability to enable the expansion of LNG capacity at Port Arthur LNG."

"We are delighted to continue as a key technology provider to Bechtel and Sempra Infrastructure in the ongoing expansion of the U.S. Gulf Coast LNG complex," said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. "This award builds on our track record of providing efficient, reliable LNG technology solutions that strengthen the global gas value chain and support a consistent supply of energy worldwide."

Baker Hughes' proven gas technology solutions in Port Arthur LNG Phases 1 and 2 provide Sempra Infrastructure with optimum production levels consistent with each plant's design, as well as operational flexibility, high availability, and a lower emission footprint. The Frame 7 gas turbine is recognized for its energy efficiency, reliability and maintainability.

About?Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes?(NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at?bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Chiara Toniato
+39 3463823419
chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations
Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


