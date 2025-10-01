Crane NXT Announces Appointment of Kim DiMaurizio as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) ("Crane NXT" or the "Company"), a premier industrial technology company, today announced it has appointed Kim DiMaurizio as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective October 1, 2025. In this role, Ms. DiMaurizio will lead the Company's global human resources strategy, including talent management, organization development and HR transformation. Ms. DiMaurizio will report directly to Aaron W. Saak, President and Chief Executive Officer, Crane NXT.

Mr. Saak stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Kim to Crane NXT. Kim is a seasoned business leader with a strong track record of accomplishment in global businesses. Her experience driving high-performance cultures, integrating acquired businesses, and leading HR transformations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve Crane NXT. I am confident that Kim's leadership will meaningfully accelerate our strategy."

Ms. DiMaurizio stated, "I'm excited to join Crane NXT at such a pivotal moment in its journey. I look forward to partnering with this talented team, applying my experience, and driving impactful, strategic talent and organizational solutions that support our growth."

Ms. DiMaurizio brings a wealth of experience to Crane NXT. She was most recently Vice President of Global HR Business Partnering and Organizational and Talent Solutions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company. Prior to Jazz, she held various leadership roles at Campbell Soup Company, including Vice President of Global Talent Management and Head of HR for Campbell Snacks. Earlier in her career, she worked at Bausch & Lomb, Primedia and Arthur Anderson. Ms. DiMaurizio holds a Master's in Business Administration and a Bachelor's in Business Management from the University at Buffalo.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its industry-leading businesses, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity. Crane NXT's approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information visit www.cranenxt.com.

Contact:

Matt Roache

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-781-864-4730

matthew.roache@cranenxt.com