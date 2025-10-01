AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: EagleNXT Partners with UAVSICS to Expand Drone Solutions in Chile

Company continues to deploy sales and service capability in expanding Latin America region

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the "Company" or "EagleNXT") (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce UAVSICS as the official distributor of EagleNXT drones in Chile, strengthening its leadership in the region and expanding access to cutting-edge UAV technology.

Based in one of the key financial and technological hubs of the region, Santiago, Chile - based UAVSICS brings more than a decade of experience in delivering advanced UAV solutions to the Latin American market. With deep expertise in sectors such as mining, agriculture, defense, and public safety, UAVSICS is ideally positioned to offer consultative sales and customized solutions tailored to serve the unique needs of these industries.

This partnership ensures that eBee users in Chile and in the region will benefit from certified technical support and enhanced assistance services provided directly by UAVSICS, driving greater operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Increasing our presence in the Chilean market is a strategic step for EagleNXT," said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. "As a key sector in Chile, mining benefits from our drone solutions, which are designed to improve operational outcomes and reinforce safety practices across sites. Apart from mining, Chilean customers can use our drones for many applications, including agriculture, defense, public safety and environmental monitoring. We are confident that UAVSICS's expertise and local knowledge will deliver exceptional value to our customers."

UAVSICS specializes in professional drone solutions for geospatial mapping, surveying, and industry-specific applications. Founded more than a decade ago, it has established itself as a key player in Chile's growing UAV market, providing advisory services, sales, and tailored technology integrations. The company emphasizes fixed-wing drones for high-precision data capture, answering Chile's unmanned systems demands in resource-heavy sectors like mining and agriculture, as well as maritime security for Chile's expansive coastline.

This news follows the recent announcement of renewed agreements with the company's reseller network throughout the Latin American region. The drone market in Chile is expected to mirror the overall growth of the region, anticipated to grow from around USD $40-70 billion in 2025 to up to $260 billion by 2030. This is made possible with technological advances, regulatory improvements, and wider availability of drone technology, according to reports from Grand View Research and Drone Industry Insights.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

