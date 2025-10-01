Actelis Networks, Inc.: Actelis Networks Receives Significant Order for Major Southern European Carrier

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has received an order valued at approximately $0.3 Million for software and services for a major telecommunications carrier in Southern Europe that is part of a global telecommunications group.

The agreement expands on one of Actelis' larger installations worldwide, which currently includes thousands of network elements supporting business, government, and mobile backhaul applications. The order encompasses cybersecurity-focused upgrades to the carrier's MetaAssist Element Management Software (EMS) system, security enhancements to embedded software, and comprehensive software support services to ensure robust protection against emerging threats.

"This significant order for a long-standing customer reinforces the trust major telecommunications providers place in our technology and services," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "As cybersecurity standards continue to evolve, particularly within global telecommunications groups, our ability to provide robust, compliant solutions has become increasingly vital to our customers' operations."

The order is driven partly by new cybersecurity standards imposed across the carrier's parent global telecommunications group. Actelis will assist in identifying potential vulnerabilities and implementing comprehensive security measures to ensure the customer's critical business, government, and mobile backhaul networks remain secure and compliant with these enhanced cybersecurity requirements.

Actelis' MetaAssist EMS provides a highly scalable platform with advanced tools for secure remote monitoring, management, and provisioning of network devices. The system delivers automated configuration capabilities, robust configuration management, comprehensive network status monitoring, and seamless integration with third-party management systems.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

