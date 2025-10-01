Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: 882361 | ISIN: US5898891040 | Ticker-Symbol: MM3
26.09.25 | 15:51
68,50 Euro
-3,52 % -2,50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 15:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.: Merit Medical Announces SCOUT Milestone: 750,000 Patients Treated with Wire-Free Technology

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced a significant milestone for breast cancer treatment: SCOUT® Radar Localization use has reached 750,000 patients worldwide.1

This global achievement coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to educating the public about the signs and symptoms of the condition, the importance of early detection, and the availability of high-quality treatment options. It is estimated that more than 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year alone in the United States.2

As a market leader in wire-free non-radioactive localization technology, Merit's mission this month-and every month-is to reduce the burden that cancer places on patients and their loved ones. Radar localization helps physicians surgically remove abnormal breast tissue while reducing trauma to surrounding healthy tissue. By implanting a tiny reflector, approximately the size of a grain of rice, physicians can use SCOUT to target affected tissue within +/- 1 mm of accuracy, which may result in more successful surgeries and improved patient care.

SCOUT supports multiple treatment needs, including placement in breast tissue and lymph nodes, and can be used pre- or post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy, at time of biopsy, and for bracketing, a technique used to help localize large or multifocal tumors for breast-conserving therapy. The SCOUT indication for use also supports percutaneous placement in soft tissue to mark a biopsy site or a soft tissue site intended for surgical removal, broadening utilization of SCOUT technology outside the traditional use for breast cancer treatment.

To further transform surgical localization, Merit recently added SCOUT MD to its portfolio. This next-generation localization system provides four reflector shapes with distinct radar signals, enabling more precise tumor margin mapping and localization of multiple lesions or nodes.

A trusted solution for breast cancer care, SCOUT has been mentioned in more than 100 clinical publications with nearly 8,500 patients referenced throughout. It has been used in 50 countries; more than 500 cases are performed each day, totaling 10,000 cases per month. Over 1,100 facilities worldwide choose SCOUT as their preferred method of wire-free localization.

Learn more about the SCOUT Radar Localization system.

"We're delighted to see the positive impact SCOUT has on patients' lives, especially during such a momentous time of the year as Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "At Merit, support for individuals with breast cancer and their loved ones extends beyond October. Every day, through products like SCOUT, we're able to help more patients become cancer-free, and we're proud to be a part of that."

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL
Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,300 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS
Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries
Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical
+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com

Investor Inquiries
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR
+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com

1. Data on File.

2. National Breast Cancer Foundation. 2024. "Breast Cancer Stats & Facts." https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-facts/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
