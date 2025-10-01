Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.: Clean Energy Technologies Implements Reverse Stock Split to Support Continued Nasdaq Listing and Growth Plans

IRVINE, CA., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the "Company" or "CETY"), a clean energy technology company offering power generation, waste to energy, battery storage, and heat to power solutions to deliver affordable, scalable, and eco-friendly energy, clean fuels, and alternative electricity for a sustainable future, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors on September 19, 2025, approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company's authorized shares of common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"), such that, following the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 2,000,000,000 to 133,333,333. The reverse stock split is anticipated to be effective as of the open of the market on October 6, 2025.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 15 pre-split shares of Company common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of the holders, and the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 69.7 million shares (as of Sptember 22, 2025) to approximately 4.65 million shares on a pro forma basis. Fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on a per shareholder basis (per participant basis at DTC). The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of the Company's common stock.

The Company anticipates that the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will be before market open on October 6, 2025, with the common stock trading on a post-split basis under the Company's existing trading symbol, "CETY," with a new CUSIP number, 18452H305. Colonial Stock Transfer Inc., the Company's transfer agent, will act as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies, commented, "The Reverse Stock Split is being effected to enable the Company to expeditiously restore compliance with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement and growth plans."

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CETY." For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.