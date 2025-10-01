Taylor Devices, Inc.: Taylor Devices Announces First Quarter Results

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had first quarter sales of $9,918,350, down from last year's first quarter sales of $11,617,856.

Net earnings for the first quarter were $2,190,084, also down from last year's first quarter earnings of $2,666,655.

"While our sales and net earnings for this fiscal year first quarter finished a bit down vs. the record highs we set last year, 15% and 18% respectively, the sales of $9.9M and net earnings of $2.2M achieved this year are both better than their averages over our past four fiscal year first quarters which are $9.5M and $1.4M respectively," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "The benefit of our market diversity can be seen once again with a near equal split of our first quarter sales between our Structural and Industrial product group customers vs. our Aerospace/Defense product group customers; 49% and 51% respectively." He further commented, "Our Team continues to make excellent progress executing our Profitable Growth Campaigns as can be seen in our firm order backlog of $27.9M at the end of this quarter which is slightly up from the $27.1M we started this fiscal year with on June 1, 2025. Additionally, world unrest is driving an increase in activity from our Aerospace/Defense market facing customers which is offsetting the continued headwinds we are experiencing in our Structural and Industrial markets due to economic uncertainties coupled with higher interest rates." He concluded, "As our FY26 continues, we remain focused on our growth strategies supported by our continued investments in our Team, technologies (R&D) and facilities."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 70-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture & marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment & structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

First Quarter (3 months ended 08/31/25 & 8/31/24) Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Sales $ 9,918,350 $ 11,617,856 Net Earnings $ 2,190,084 $ 2,666,655 Earnings per Share $ 0.70 $ 0.85 Shares Outstanding 3,146,140 3,118,975

