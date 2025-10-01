Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking September 2025 and Q3 sales

September total sales increased 14%, an all-time record

Best-ever Q3 total and retail sales; total sales increase 13%; retail sales climb 11%

Best-ever month of total sales for key models; IONIQ 5 and Elantra HEV

Hyundai EV sales for Q3 jump 100%; HEV up 48%

Hyundai reduces 2026 IONIQ 5 pricing by up to $9,800; $7,500 cash incentive carries over for 2025 IONIQ 5 models

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported September total sales of 71,003 units, a 14% increase compared with September 2024 and an all-time September record. Hyundai set September total sales records for the Elantra family, Santa Fe HEV, and IONIQ 5. EV sales reached new heights, jumping 153% compared with September 2024. Record-breaking total sales for EV, HEV, and electrified vehicles continue to reinforce Hyundai's leadership in sustainable mobility.

"September marked our strongest third quarter on record, fueled by a diverse product lineup, outstanding dealer support, and robust consumer demand," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "As we move into October, we're introducing new programs to keep our vehicles accessible, such as repositioning the 2025 IONIQ 5 with extended $7,500 cash incentives and offering up to $9,800 in price reductions on 2026 IONIQ 5 models, reinforcing Hyundai's legacy of delivering exceptional value and support. While the $7,500 EV credit has expired, our electrification strategy has always extended beyond incentives. We invested in EV innovation well before the IRA and remain steadfast in our commitment to affordability, quality, and customer care."

September Retail Sales Highlights

Hyundai retail sales rose 7% to 57,435 units in September, compared to the same month in 2024. This growth was driven by strong performances across both electrified and core models. Electrified vehicles accounted for 38% of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales climbing 151% year-over-year. The momentum extended across the lineup, with the Santa Fe and Elantra HEV models climbing 45% and 89% respectively, reinforcing Hyundai's diverse product portfolio.

Q3 Highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai established a new record for Q3 total and retail sales. Hyundai total sales were 239,069 units, a 13% increase over Q3 2024 total sales and the best Q3 in the company's history. Hyundai achieved a strong retail performance in the quarter, with sales rising 11% year-over-year to 209,520 units. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Elantra N, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Santa Fe Family.

IONIQ 5 Pricing Update

Hyundai is making its award-winning IONIQ 5 lineup more accessible by lowering prices by up to $9,800 on 2026 models depending on trim, while continuing $7,500 cash incentives for 2025 models in October. These changes reflect Hyundai's commitment to affordability and its long-term EV strategy, including U.S. production at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and a focus on growing sales volume and market share. Ongoing sales momentum has enabled cost efficiencies that benefit customers, showcasing Hyundai's financial strength and ability to navigate market uncertainty. By making one of the industry's most awarded EVs attainable for more consumers, Hyundai reinforces its leadership in electrification and dedication to delivering exceptional value.

Chg Hyundai 71,003 62,491 +14 % 239,069 210,971 +13 % 678,349 610,494 +11 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Unveils Bold 2030 Vision and Product Roadmap at 2025 CEO Investor Day: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its most ambitious growth strategy at the company's first CEO Investor Day held outside of Korea. The event served as a platform to communicate the company's mid-to long-term strategy to investors and stakeholders, emphasizing its commitment to revolutionary product expansion, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation.

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its most ambitious growth strategy at the company's first CEO Investor Day held outside of Korea. The event served as a platform to communicate the company's mid-to long-term strategy to investors and stakeholders, emphasizing its commitment to revolutionary product expansion, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation. Hyundai's New Palisade Ad Campaign with Parker Posey: Hyundai launched a new national marketing campaign featuring the Palisade Hybrid. The advertisement titled "All That And More" stars Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey and challenges the status quo by showcasing the range, technology, safety, design and premium capabilities that make the Palisade SUV extraordinary, proving it is 'all that and more'.

Hyundai launched a new national marketing campaign featuring the Palisade Hybrid. The advertisement titled "All That And More" stars Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey and challenges the status quo by showcasing the range, technology, safety, design and premium capabilities that make the Palisade SUV extraordinary, proving it is 'all that and more'. IONIQ 5 Named To Autotrader's 10 Best Electric Cars for 2025 : The 2025 IONIQ 5 has been named one of Autotrader's 10 Best Electric Cars for 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year the compact SUV has earned a spot on the prestigious list. The Autotrader editorial team recognized IONIQ 5 for its bold exterior design, innovative and spacious interior layout, versatile powertrain options, and overall excellence.

The 2025 IONIQ 5 has been named one of Autotrader's 10 Best Electric Cars for 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year the compact SUV has earned a spot on the prestigious list. The Autotrader editorial team recognized IONIQ 5 for its bold exterior design, innovative and spacious interior layout, versatile powertrain options, and overall excellence. IONIQ 9 Named 2025 NWAPA Drive Revolution Vehicle of the Year: Hyundai achieved a standout performance at the 2025 Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) Drive Revolution Vehicle Competition with the all-electric 2026 IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy earning Vehicle of the Year, along with the title of Best Battery Electric Vehicle.

Hyundai achieved a standout performance at the 2025 Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) Drive Revolution Vehicle Competition with the all-electric 2026 IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy earning Vehicle of the Year, along with the title of Best Battery Electric Vehicle. IONIQ 9 Named to Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion System List: Hyundai's newest electric vehicle, the IONIQ 9, has been named one of Wards' 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2025. This prestigious recognition marks Hyundai's 19 th powertrain honor from Wards since the awards program began in 1995.

Hyundai's newest electric vehicle, the IONIQ 9, has been named one of Wards' 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2025. This prestigious recognition marks Hyundai's 19 powertrain honor from Wards since the awards program began in 1995. Hyundai Hope on Wheels Celebrates Largest Year of Progress at 27th Anniversary Gala: Hyundai Hope on Wheels®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers, celebrated its 27 th anniversary with a $27 million commitment and lifetime giving of $277 million at its annual gala in Washington, D.C., joined by Hyundai executives, members of Congress, doctors and researchers, and families.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers, celebrated its 27 anniversary with a $27 million commitment and lifetime giving of $277 million at its annual gala in Washington, D.C., joined by Hyundai executives, members of Congress, doctors and researchers, and families. Hyundai and Baystate Health Foundation Host Car Seat Safety Check at Gary Rome Hyundai in Massachusetts: Hyundai continues its partnership with Baystate Health Foundation to expand child passenger safety efforts in the community. Together, they recently hosted their third car seat safety check at Gary Rome Hyundai, providing free education and inspections for local families in Massachusetts.

Chg Elantra 13,808 11,186 +23 % 41,444 39,329 +5 % 116,212 101,618 +14 % Ioniq 5 8,408 3,336 +152 % 21,999 11,590 +90 % 41,091 30,318 +36 % Ioniq 6 814 599 +36 % 2,810 2,185 +29 % 9,132 9,097 +0 % Ioniq 9 1,075 0 - 3,164 0 - 4,177 0 - Kona 4,078 5,144 -21 % 17,450 17,969 -3 % 57,278 64,508 -11 % Nexo 1 2 -50 % 1 12 -92 % 3 89 -97 % Palisade 6,790 8,202 -17 % 35,585 28,045 +27 % 92,782 81,792 +13 % Santa Cruz 1,788 2,125 -16 % 6,412 7,226 -11 % 20,633 25,171 -18 % Santa Fe 10,114 7,918 +28 % 37,082 27,059 +37 % 102,160 83,681 +22 % Sonata 3,722 5,575 -33 % 12,928 17,283 -25 % 45,914 48,430 -5 % Tucson 17,569 16,802 +5 % 51,929 53,801 -3 % 165,239 145,947 +13 % Venue 2,836 1,602 +77 % 8,265 6,472 +28 % 23,728 19,843 +20 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

