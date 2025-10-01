Anzeige
CLn Skin Care Launches ProStrength Wash for Challenging Skin Conditions

Physician-Designed Formula With Salicylic Acid and Sodium Hypochlorite to Target Stubborn Skin Concerns

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / CLn Skin Care, a leader in dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare, is proud to announce the launch of CLn ProStrength Wash, a high-performance cleanser formulated for individuals with tough-to-manage skin issues, including acne, back acne, folliculitis, body breakouts, and other challenging skin conditions.

CLn ProStrength Wash

CLn ProStrength Wash
Designed for individuals with oily or problem-prone skin, ProStrength supports a healthier-looking appearance with consistent use, without damaging the skin barrier.

Developed for those seeking extra-strength cleansing, CLn ProStrength Wash features a potent combination of salicylic acid and sodium hypochlorite. This dual-action formula is designed to cleanse deeply, remove oil and dead skin, and help clear congested pores, making it ideal for both face and body use. The addition of soothing glycerin helps maintain hydration and support the skin barrier, even with frequent use.

A Professional-Grade Formula, Now Available for At-Home Use

Previously only available through select dermatology practices, CLn ProStrength Wash is now accessible directly to consumers seeking targeted support for oily, problem-prone, and irritated skin. Dermatologists and estheticians trust this formula to manage hidradenitis suppurativa, folliculitis, and other skin flare-ups, especially in patients with oily or inflamed skin.

"CLn ProStrength Wash is my favorite daily CLn cleanser after workouts. I really enjoy using the CLn ProStrength Wash because it offers a deeply effective cleanse that removes sweat, oil, and buildup in a way that still feels cosmetically elegant as well as hydrating. The combination of sodium hypochlorite and salicylic acid works synergistically to support skin health, while glycerin helps maintain great moisture balance." - Kristine Romine MD

Key Benefits of CLn ProStrength Wash

  • Synergistic Formula - Combines 0.5% salicylic acid and sodium hypochlorite for deep yet gentle skin and pore-cleansing

  • Designed for Challenging Skin - Refreshes the skin while removing dead skin cells and not impairing the skin barrier

  • Gentle, Non-Drying - Includes glycerin to retain moisture and support the skin barrier

  • Versatile Application - For use on the face, chest, back, shoulders, feet and skin folds

Availability

CLn ProStrength Wash (8 fl oz) is now available for purchase at www.clnwash.com/products/pro-strength-8oz.

CLn encourages individuals and healthcare professionals to explore this new formula for at-home or in-clinic use as part of a comprehensive skincare routine for hard-to-manage skin conditions.

About CLn Skin Care

CLn Skin Care provides dermatologist-developed, clinically tested products for sensitive, compromised, and acne-prone skin. Known for its use of sodium hypochlorite and other well-tolerated actives, CLn offers solutions that are both effective and gentle and are trusted by physicians, patients, and skincare professionals alike.

To learn more, visit www.clnwash.com.

Contact Information

Josh Kallmeyer
jkallmeyer@clnwash.com

.

SOURCE: CLn Skin Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cln-skin-care-launches-prostrength-wash-for-challenging-skin-conditio-1080016

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
