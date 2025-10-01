Darrow Associates, Inc.: Darrow Associates Acquires Mackintosh Investor Relations

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Darrow Associates, Inc., a national investor relations (IR) consulting firm, today announced it has acquired Mackintosh Investor Relations, an Austin-based IR and corporate communications advisory. The combination further expands the presence of Darrow Associates in Texas, one of the highest economic growth states in the country and home to the emerging Texas Stock Exchange, and adds to the firm's deep expertise across the real estate, industrials, and financial services sectors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations has partnered with a wide range of pre- and post-IPO clients, providing both full-service IR programs and supplemental support for in-house teams. Prior to launching the firm, Mr. Mackintosh served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at The Ryland Group, one of the nation's largest homebuilders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mackintosh Investor Relations into our expanding practice," said Jordan Darrow, founder of Darrow Associates. "Drew brings more than 25 years of investor relations and capital markets experience to our team, strengthening what is already one of the most senior benches of practitioners at any middle-market focused IR firm. This acquisition also expands our Austin presence and adds further depth to our fintech and industrial expertise."

"I am excited to join forces with Darrow Associates," said Drew Mackintosh. "Our two firms share a hands-on, tailored approach to client service, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented Darrow Associates team to deliver best-in-class investor relations solutions. Importantly, our clients will continue to receive the same level of attention and support, now backed by the resources of a national platform."

"We are pleased to welcome Drew to the Darrow team, which has become well known for its strategic expertise and commitment to comprehensive client service over the past 20 years," said Matt Kreps, Managing Director of Darrow Associates.

Mackintosh Investor Relations also developed a subscription-based service providing morning and weekly capital markets updates for corporate executives and IR teams. These services will continue under the Darrow Associates brand.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. The firm was established in New York in 2005 and since that time has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market companies. Darrow Associates professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare/medtech, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

# # #

Contact:

Jordan Darrow

631-367-1866

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Darrow Associates, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/darrow-associates-acquires-mackintosh-investor-relations-1080689