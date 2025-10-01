Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Darrow Associates, Inc.: Darrow Associates Acquires Mackintosh Investor Relations

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Darrow Associates, Inc., a national investor relations (IR) consulting firm, today announced it has acquired Mackintosh Investor Relations, an Austin-based IR and corporate communications advisory. The combination further expands the presence of Darrow Associates in Texas, one of the highest economic growth states in the country and home to the emerging Texas Stock Exchange, and adds to the firm's deep expertise across the real estate, industrials, and financial services sectors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations has partnered with a wide range of pre- and post-IPO clients, providing both full-service IR programs and supplemental support for in-house teams. Prior to launching the firm, Mr. Mackintosh served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at The Ryland Group, one of the nation's largest homebuilders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mackintosh Investor Relations into our expanding practice," said Jordan Darrow, founder of Darrow Associates. "Drew brings more than 25 years of investor relations and capital markets experience to our team, strengthening what is already one of the most senior benches of practitioners at any middle-market focused IR firm. This acquisition also expands our Austin presence and adds further depth to our fintech and industrial expertise."

"I am excited to join forces with Darrow Associates," said Drew Mackintosh. "Our two firms share a hands-on, tailored approach to client service, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented Darrow Associates team to deliver best-in-class investor relations solutions. Importantly, our clients will continue to receive the same level of attention and support, now backed by the resources of a national platform."

"We are pleased to welcome Drew to the Darrow team, which has become well known for its strategic expertise and commitment to comprehensive client service over the past 20 years," said Matt Kreps, Managing Director of Darrow Associates.

Mackintosh Investor Relations also developed a subscription-based service providing morning and weekly capital markets updates for corporate executives and IR teams. These services will continue under the Darrow Associates brand.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. The firm was established in New York in 2005 and since that time has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market companies. Darrow Associates professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare/medtech, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

# # #

Contact:
Jordan Darrow
631-367-1866
jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Darrow Associates, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/darrow-associates-acquires-mackintosh-investor-relations-1080689

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.