Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Olenox Corp., has entered into a Purchase Agreement for a property in Conroe, Texas. The agreement was disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company will relocate its SG Echo factory operations from Durant, Oklahoma, to the new Conroe facility. This move will consolidate the manufacturing operations of SG Echo with the operations of Olenox Corp. The property includes office and warehouse space, and will serve as the new consolidated operational hub.

The relocation is intended to leverage several opportunities, including access to the Houston labor pool and the ability to better support the oil and gas business in Texas for Olenox on the service side. The property also includes buildings that are leased out to third parties, which will provide a revenue stream for the Company.

"We are excited to announce our relocation to our new facility in Conroe, Texas," said Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer. "This move allows us to integrate SG Echo's operations with Olenox, driving greater efficiency, reducing overhead, and increasing profit potential. In addition, monetizing the Durant, Oklahoma property through its sale will generate working capital that further supports our growth-oriented strategy and commitment to long-term profitability."

Jim Pendergast, Chief Operating Officer, commented on the operational benefits, "This move is a significant operational upgrade. By co-locating our modular manufacturing with Olenox's energy services, we can streamline logistics, share resources, and better integrate our offerings. The access to the deep talent pool in the greater Houston area and the proximity to key transportation corridors will be instrumental in scaling our production and serving our clients more effectively."

About Safe & Green Holdings:

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX) is a diversified holding company engaged in innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including real estate, construction, healthcare, and energy. Through its subsidiaries, the Company leverages expertise and resources to create long-term value for its shareholders while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and regulatory compliance. For more information, please visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully consolidate the manufacturing operations of SG Echo with the operations of Olenox Corp., the Company's ability to monetize the property in Durant, Oklahoma, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

