Warsaw, Poland - Ergonode, the Polish technology company redefining Product Information Management (PIM), is rapidly scaling its global presence with a clear focus on key markets: the US, Canada, EMEA, and the UK. Backed by a strategic investment from Marcin Grzymkowski, founder of Europe's leading e-commerce platform eObuwie, Ergonode is poised to accelerate international adoption of its platform and deliver next-generation solutions to businesses worldwide.









Product Information Management Software







Targeting Key Global Markets

With a strong foundation in Europe, Ergonode is now establishing operations and partnerships in the United States, Canada, EMEA, and the United Kingdom. These regions represent significant opportunities for e-commerce growth and digital transformation. By building local teams and forging strategic alliances, Ergonode ensures that clients in these markets benefit from tailored support, market expertise, and seamless onboarding.

AI-Powered Automations: Smarter Product Data at Scale

At the heart of Ergonode's offering is its advanced AI-driven automation engine, which is transforming how businesses manage product information. The platform's intelligent automations reduce manual work, eliminate data inconsistencies, and enable companies to launch products to market faster than ever before. Ergonode's AI can automatically extract and enrich product attributes-such as size, model, and EAN codes-and, for industries like food and beverages, even read product labels to populate nutritional values and allergens. This ensures accuracy, compliance, and efficiency across all digital channels.

"AI and automation are no longer optional-they are the foundation of modern product management," said Marcin Piwowarczyk, Co-owner and CEO of Ergonode. "By integrating intelligent automations directly into the PIM workflow, we're helping our clients boost efficiency while unlocking new revenue opportunities across international markets."

Future Roadmap: Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Beyond

Looking ahead, Ergonode is preparing to launch robust Digital Asset Management (DAM) capabilities. This development will allow businesses to manage images, videos, and brand content alongside product data within a single, unified platform. By integrating DAM, Ergonode will further strengthen its position as a central hub for unified product experiences, supporting omnichannel growth and global branding needs.

Open by Design: A Platform for Micro Apps

Ergonode's open architecture sets it apart from traditional, closed PIM solutions. The platform empowers developers and partners to build micro apps tailored to specific business requirements-whether it's regional compliance modules, industry-specific workflows, or localized data flows. This flexibility enables companies to extend Ergonode in line with their growth strategies, without the risk of vendor lock-in.

"Our openness is our strength," added Piwowarczyk. "Clients and partners can innovate on top of Ergonode, building lightweight apps that solve very specific problems, from marketplace integrations in the UK to localized data flows in North America."

Scaling Globally with Local Expertise

Ergonode's multilingual capabilities, seamless integrations with e-commerce platforms, ERPs, and marketplaces, and compliance with international standards make it an attractive choice for businesses looking to expand across borders. The company's commitment to supporting global clients ensures that organizations can deliver accurate, consistent, and engaging product experiences in every market.

About Ergonode

Founded in Poland, Ergonode develops innovative Product Information Management (PIM) solutions that help companies centralize, enrich, and distribute product data efficiently across all digital touchpoints. With a focus on AI, automation, openness, and scalability, Ergonode empowers businesses to deliver accurate, consistent, and engaging product experiences in every market.

Website: www.ergonode.com

