Mercom India says new solar manufacturing capacity is driven by a 186 GW project pipeline, 2030 targets, and demand for Approved List of Models and Manufacturers modules.From pv magazine India India added 44.2 GW of solar modules and 7.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity in the first half of 2025, according to Mercom India. Tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) dominated module manufacturing capacity additions with 39.9 GW, followed by 3 GW of monocrystalline modules. For the first time, 1.2 GW of heterojunction (HJT) module capacity was added in the country. No new capacity was added ...

