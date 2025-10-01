MedicaliSight: Medical iSight launches XRAIview for Apple Vision Pro

Experience medical imaging like never before with XRAIview - available in the App Store now

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first for medical imaging on Apple Vision Pro, XRAIview enables raw DICOM image files to be loaded directly from the device or iCloud and supports industry-standard DICOM and DICOMweb network protocols, for a faster more seamless experience.

Be immersed in 3D cinematic volumetric renderings with exceptional detail or explore anatomy using 2D tri-planar views. Choose from multiple transfer functions to highlight tissues, vessels, or lesions with precision and clarity.

Compare studies side-by-side by loading multiple patients or image sets simultaneously. Intuitive gesture controls let you pan, zoom, rotate, and adjust the contrast window/level precisely. Harness the power of spatial computing to accelerate image interpretation.

XRAIview eliminates the need for traditional medical monitors without sacrificing image quality. Radiologists and clinicians can view multiple studies and 3D reconstructions in a portable manner, without the need for a keyboard, mouse or other workstation apparatus.

Secure and optimized for Apple Vision Pro, and developed in collaboration with leading clinical institutions, XRAIview transforms your workspace into a 3D imaging lab. Download today and elevate your radiology workflow to the next dimension.

For hospitals and enterprises, explore XRAIconnect - the platform built around XRAIview with advanced features including full multi-user collaboration and shared visualization across networks. To be released soon.

James Kinross, Reader in Colorectal Surgery at Imperial College NHS Trust, said: "XRAIview sets a new standard for radiology. The image quality is exceptional, but the immersive interface creates a completely new ideal for working in the operating room or remotely."

Guy Martin, Consultant Vascular & Trauma Surgeon at St Mary's Hospital, London, said: "XRAIview provides cutting edge image interpretation in a uniquely portable and immersive platform. It represents a paradigm shift in how clinicians may be able to use imaging to augment and enhance their daily practice."

NB: This version of the application has NOT been certified as a Medical Device and therefore should be used for visualization and educational purposes only.

Medical iSight Corporation is a Delaware registered Medtech company with operations in the US and the UK. The Company is a pioneering developer of software used pre-operatively and intra-operatively, dedicated to advancing surgical precision and decision support with Extended Reality and Artificial intelligence (XRAI). XRAI aims to improve patient outcomes by providing surgeons, radiologists and interventionalists with new insights into clinical data and images that makes their work safer, more accurate and more efficient.



Medical iSight is committed to transforming healthcare with XR and AI.

www.medicalisight.com

For further Information, contact: Medical iSight Corporation Mark Edwards, Head of Marketing/Comms mje@medicalisight.com