Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 17:26 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Marti Law Group Represents InFocus Eyecare in Acquisition of Four Optometry Practices

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Marti Law Group, a boutique law firm specializing in healthcare transactions and compliance, announced that it successfully represented Florida-based InFocus Eyecare in the acquisition of four separate optometry practices in Georgia and Tennessee. All four transactions closed in September 2025, marking a monumental step forward in InFocus's continued growth. Together, these acquisitions expand InFocus's regional footprint across the Southeastern United States, adding practices that align with its mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate, and patient-centered vision care.

Marti Law Group

Marti Law Group

"We are proud to support InFocus Eyecare in this latest phase of its expansion," said Justin Marti, Attorney and Founder of Marti Law Group. "Each transaction represents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen local practices, support providers, and offer patients seamless continuity of care."

InFocus Eyecare has emerged as a significant player in vision care as it expands its network across the country. With 27 locations across seven states, the group continues to execute on a strategy of expanding access to optometric care while preserving the local touch patients value.

About Marti Law Group
Marti Law Group serves healthcare practices with transactional matters and compliance needs across the country. The firm specializes in a number of healthcare practice areas, including optometry, dentistry, veterinary medicine, behavioral health, medical aesthetics and medspas, and wellness and concierge medicine, amongst others. Founded by an entrepreneur who started, scaled, and exited a 45-location dental group, the firm positions itself as "advisors first, attorneys second."

Contact Information

Hannah Hembree
Director of Operations
hannah@martilawgroup.com

.

SOURCE: Marti Law Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/marti-law-group-represents-infocus-eyecare-in-acquisition-of-fou-1079916

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.