Marti Law Group Represents InFocus Eyecare in Acquisition of Four Optometry Practices

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Marti Law Group, a boutique law firm specializing in healthcare transactions and compliance, announced that it successfully represented Florida-based InFocus Eyecare in the acquisition of four separate optometry practices in Georgia and Tennessee. All four transactions closed in September 2025, marking a monumental step forward in InFocus's continued growth. Together, these acquisitions expand InFocus's regional footprint across the Southeastern United States, adding practices that align with its mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate, and patient-centered vision care.

"We are proud to support InFocus Eyecare in this latest phase of its expansion," said Justin Marti, Attorney and Founder of Marti Law Group. "Each transaction represents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen local practices, support providers, and offer patients seamless continuity of care."

InFocus Eyecare has emerged as a significant player in vision care as it expands its network across the country. With 27 locations across seven states, the group continues to execute on a strategy of expanding access to optometric care while preserving the local touch patients value.

About Marti Law Group

Marti Law Group serves healthcare practices with transactional matters and compliance needs across the country. The firm specializes in a number of healthcare practice areas, including optometry, dentistry, veterinary medicine, behavioral health, medical aesthetics and medspas, and wellness and concierge medicine, amongst others. Founded by an entrepreneur who started, scaled, and exited a 45-location dental group, the firm positions itself as "advisors first, attorneys second."

