Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 17:30 Uhr
China Global Television Network Corporation: China International Online Literature Week Opens in Hangzhou, Highlighting an AI-Driven Future

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Global Television Network Corporation:

China's thriving online literature industry took center stage last week as diplomats, writers, scholars, and industry experts from 20 countries gathered in Hangzhou for the 2025 China International Online Literature Week to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping global storytelling.

Held under the theme "New Momentum, New Landscape, New Dimension: Global Vision of AI-Empowered Online Literature," the weeklong event focused on the innovative evolution of online literature amid rapid technological advancements, with discussions highlighting new trends and opportunities in the field.

The event featured a rich program of activities. As part of the "Beautiful China International Writing Program," participants visited Yiwu, Lishui, the Zhejiang Literature Museum, and the Liangzhu Museum in Zhejiang Province, immersing themselves in China's "Two Mountains" concept, which balances economic growth with environmental sustainability. These trips showcased the nation's commitment to ecological progress and shared prosperity, offering inspiration for writers.

Attendees also explored the industry's cutting edge. They toured the ecosystem behind what is now often called China's "New Three" cultural exports-online literature, online games, and online dramas. A major focus was the full lifecycle of intellectual property (IP), including visits to the China Online Writers Village and technology firms where participants experienced AI-powered creative tools firsthand.

During the opening ceremony, the China Writers Association Online Literature Center unveiled its "China Online Literature International Communication Report 2025." The report noted that the industry is moving beyond simply exporting stories to shaping global narratives and fostering co-created cultural forms, signaling deeper global collaboration. An international roundtable sparked lively discussions on emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in online literature from a global perspective.

The weeklong gathering reinforced the growing link between online literature, international culture, and technological innovation. Reflecting on the conference, participating writers emphasized their commitment to a broader vision: anchoring their work in contemporary reality, documenting the spirit of the times, and forging literary bridges in the digital age.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786939/China_International_Online_Literature_Week_Opens_in_Hangzhou__Highlighting_an_AI_Driven_Future.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-international-online-literature-week-opens-in-hangzhou-highlighting-an-ai-driven-future-302572685.html

