KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will exhibit a technology showcase of its latest innovations at CEATEC 2025(1), the annual cutting-edge IT and electronics exhibition, held at Makuhari Messe (Chiba Prefecture, Japan) from October 14 to October 17, 2025. Fujitsu's booth will be located in Hall 2.Visitors to the Fujitsu booth can experience an interactive demonstration of AI technologies for human augmentation. The showcase will illustrate how Fujitsu's AI technology for advanced skeleton recognition and AI agent collaborate to digitize, analyze, and provide real-time suggestions for optimal human movements, enhancing performance in fields like sports and healthcare.Exhibit overviewUnlocking best bunker shots with personalized AI coachingVisitors can step into an immersive golf experience, taking on a realistic replica of the Tokyu Seven Hundred Club's challenging 18th hole bunker. Here, Fujitsu's AI technology for advanced skeleton recognition, in collaboration with Uvance partner AIGIA's golf swing analysis app, will meticulously analyze their bunker shot forms in real-time. Following this, an AI agent will provide personalized, optimal advice to pinpoint and overcome specific challenges, offering an instant coaching session to refine their technique.Mastering the approach shot with AI-powered precisionHere, visitors can experience an approach shot simulation where AI analyzes the intricate relationship between human movement and tool usage. By combining player movement data with club head behavior data provided by PRGR Co., Ltd., the system visualizes and analyzes the interaction between a player's form and club handling. An intelligent AI agent will then analyze this rich data from multiple perspectives in real-time, providing optimal solutions tailored to each participant's skill level, thereby transforming intuitive instruction into a precise, personalized golf experience.CEATEC 2025 Event outline- Dates: October 14 (Tuesday) - October 17 (Friday), 2025, 10:00 - 17:00 JST- Venue: Makuhari Messe (Address: 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan) Fujitsu Booth: Hall 2About Powered by Uvance / Uvance PartnersAchieving the sustainability transformation envisioned by Fujitsu Uvance requires collaboration with partners who bring diverse knowledge and technologies to jointly create a sustainable future. These Uvance Partners integrate Fujitsu Uvance offerings to develop and deliver innovative "powered by Uvance" products, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise. Fujitsu is committed to growing alongside its Uvance Partners, expanding business opportunities, and addressing critical social challenges together.(1) CEATEC 2025: A comprehensive exhibition of digital innovation dedicated to realizing "Society 5.0" - balancing economic development with the resolution of social issues through the co-creation of people, technologies, and information across all industries.Related Links- "CEATEC 2025" Fujitsu Site: https://global.fujitsu.com/ja-jp/events/ceatec2025 (in Japanese)- "CEATEC 2025" Official Site: CEATEC 2025 Innovation for All Official Site (in Japanese)- Fujitsu's AI technology for advanced skeleton recognitionFujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.