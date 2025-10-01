Inland Rivers, Ports, and Terminals: Inland Rivers Ports and Terminals and European Federation of Inland Ports Sign Transatlantic MOU

MOU to Advance Inland Waterway Freight by Modernizing Infrastructure, Expanding Commercial Opportunities, and Accelerating Knowledge-Sharing

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals, Inc. (IRPT) and the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) today announced a transatlantic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on modernizing infrastructure, expanding commercial opportunities, and accelerating knowledge-sharing across the inland waterway freight network. The collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to "navigating what's next" for ports, terminals, and shippers on both sides of the Atlantic.

DuisPort Aerial Photo

"By aligning America's inland river system with Europe's inland port network, we can accelerate modernization, share proven practices, and create investable opportunities that benefit communities and supply chains alike," said Aimee Andres, Executive Director of IRPT. "This partnership positions inland waterways as a connected, global system that is ready to navigate what's next."

The partnership is designed to strengthen collaboration between American and European inland ports and terminals, while expanding the commercial potential of port and terminal assets. Together, IRPT and EFIP aim to cultivate investment-grade logistics and terminal ventures, share best practices in operations, policy, and technology, and foster public-private partnerships that enhance revenues and resilience. By advancing joint initiatives and research, the MOU seeks to shape the future of maritime transportation and create lasting value for global trade.

The MOU signing took place during a ceremony on October 1 in Milwaukee, WI. For more information on this event, please visit https://www.irpt.net/irpt-european-summit/.

About Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT)

IRPT is a U.S.-based nonprofit (est. 1974) serving 500+ members across 11 river basins, advocating for the value of inland river transportation and supporting the ports, terminals, and service providers that keep America's supply chains moving. Learn more at www.irpt.net.

About the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP)

EFIP (est. 1994) represents nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 18 European nations, plus Switzerland, Serbia, and Ukraine, advancing policies and practices that strengthen the role of inland ports in sustainable freight mobility. Learn more at www.inlandports.eu.

Contact:

Tessa Andres

Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals, Inc.

Phone (618) 980-2726

