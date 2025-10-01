Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 17:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inland Rivers, Ports, and Terminals: Inland Rivers Ports and Terminals and European Federation of Inland Ports Sign Transatlantic MOU

MOU to Advance Inland Waterway Freight by Modernizing Infrastructure, Expanding Commercial Opportunities, and Accelerating Knowledge-Sharing

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals, Inc. (IRPT) and the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) today announced a transatlantic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on modernizing infrastructure, expanding commercial opportunities, and accelerating knowledge-sharing across the inland waterway freight network. The collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to "navigating what's next" for ports, terminals, and shippers on both sides of the Atlantic.

DuisPort Aerial Photo

DuisPort Aerial Photo
DuisPort Aerial Photo

"By aligning America's inland river system with Europe's inland port network, we can accelerate modernization, share proven practices, and create investable opportunities that benefit communities and supply chains alike," said Aimee Andres, Executive Director of IRPT. "This partnership positions inland waterways as a connected, global system that is ready to navigate what's next."

The partnership is designed to strengthen collaboration between American and European inland ports and terminals, while expanding the commercial potential of port and terminal assets. Together, IRPT and EFIP aim to cultivate investment-grade logistics and terminal ventures, share best practices in operations, policy, and technology, and foster public-private partnerships that enhance revenues and resilience. By advancing joint initiatives and research, the MOU seeks to shape the future of maritime transportation and create lasting value for global trade.

The MOU signing took place during a ceremony on October 1 in Milwaukee, WI. For more information on this event, please visit https://www.irpt.net/irpt-european-summit/.

About Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT)

IRPT is a U.S.-based nonprofit (est. 1974) serving 500+ members across 11 river basins, advocating for the value of inland river transportation and supporting the ports, terminals, and service providers that keep America's supply chains moving. Learn more at www.irpt.net.

About the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP)

EFIP (est. 1994) represents nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 18 European nations, plus Switzerland, Serbia, and Ukraine, advancing policies and practices that strengthen the role of inland ports in sustainable freight mobility. Learn more at www.inlandports.eu.

Contact:

Tessa Andres
Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals, Inc.
Phone (618) 980-2726

###

.

SOURCE: Inland Rivers, Ports, and Terminals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/inland-rivers-ports-and-terminals-irpt-and-european-federation-of-inland-ports-efip-1078739

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.