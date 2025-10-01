Corcoran Reverie: "Best Residential Real Estate Group" by Emerald Coast Magazine - Back-to-Back Winner, 2024 & 2025

Community recognition highlights Corcoran Reverie's culture of excellence, trusted expertise, and commitment to elevating real estate along the Emerald Coast

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Corcoran Reverie is proud to announce that the brokerage has been voted Best Residential Real Estate Group in Emerald Coast Magazine's Best of the Emerald Coast 2025, marking its second consecutive win after first receiving the distinction in 2024. Chosen through the magazine's annual readers' choice program, this recognition reflects not only Corcoran Reverie's leadership and client trust but also the vibrant agent culture of excellence, collaboration, and service that continues to set the brokerage apart.

Best of the Emerald Coast, Two Years in a Row

Recognized. Trusted. Best of the Emerald Coast.

"To be chosen as Best Residential Real Estate Group two years in a row is both humbling and inspiring. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from the community we serve. The Emerald Coast is more than a market-it's our home, and the trust our clients place in us is something we never take for granted," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Owner and Broker of Corcoran Reverie. "This honor reaffirms our mission to represent this community with excellence, to foster a culture of integrity and collaboration, and to set a standard that reflects both the beauty and the spirit of the Emerald Coast."

The results of the Best of the Emerald Coast 2025 will be celebrated at a community-wide event on Thursday, October 9, 2025, hosted by Emerald Coast Magazine. The evening will showcase winning businesses across industries and offer guests an opportunity to experience the best of local dining, services, and culture. Event information and ticket details can be found at emeraldcoastmagazine.com.

With offices spanning Florida's Emerald Coast and the Greater Nashville area, Corcoran Reverie blends local expertise with the global reach of the Corcoran network. The brokerage has built a reputation for visionary leadership, a culture of collaboration and excellence, refined branding, and white-glove service - consistently delivering results for buyers and sellers at every level of the market.

About Corcoran Reverie:

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of The Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,820+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for over 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Cabo, Portugal, Germany and Italy. Locally rooted in Florida and Tennessee and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com.

