Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
01.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

1 October 2025

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2025 of 7.06 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 5 November 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 10 October 2025 (ex-dividend date is 9 October 2025).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 September 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 565.14 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 3649 3432



Release
