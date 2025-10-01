Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
01.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for B-Cell Lymphoma

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With B-Cell Lymphoma

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with B-cell lymphoma. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Tens of thousands of Americans each year are impacted by B-cell lymphoma, an uncommon blood cancer. The disease can be difficult to detect, with many people not experiencing symptoms before receiving a diagnosis. Radiation, chemotherapy, and other treatment are needed to manage the cancer.[1]

"Our new B-Cell Lymphoma Copay Assistance Program removes a major barrier to care, helping patients focus on treatment instead of costs," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund (TAF). "I'm grateful to our donors for helping us ensure people living with B-cell lymphoma can access the treatment they need to improve their health and quality of life."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 844-5182 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley
Senior Director of Communications
margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[1] Cleveland Clinic, "B-Cell Lymphoma," https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22030-b-cell-lymphoma, accessed September 2025.

