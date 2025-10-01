The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
1 October 2025
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 are available on the following link:
For further information please contact:
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London
EC1A 4HY
United Kingdom
spvservices@apexgroup.com
