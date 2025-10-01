Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:04
6,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
01.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
01-Oct-2025 / 16:48 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Total Voting Rights 

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL 

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc 
announces that: 
 
As of 1 October 2025, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 211,483,988 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR 
0.01 each.  Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of 
voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 211,483,988.  
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the 
Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. 

ENDs 

Contacts 
 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc     smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 Sean McKeon,          Tel +353 1 206 9400 
 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.8bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, Dalata reported revenue of EUR306.5 million, basic earnings per share of 9.3 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.6 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  403888 
EQS News ID:  2207062 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2207062&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2025 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
