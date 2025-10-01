New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Metatron Concepts, LLC, a creative strategy firm specializing in legacy-driven brand development, today announced the launch of The Silent Sculptor, a new multi-platform campaign in collaboration with globally recognized cultural figure Kai Greene.

The Silent Sculptor introduces Greene's next phase as a creative professional and public thinker. The initiative marks a formal expansion of his work beyond fitness into areas of visual storytelling, film, and identity-focused content development.

"Kai Greene represents the rare fusion of strength and story," said Onyx Johnson, Founder and CEO of Metatron Concepts. "Our mission at Metatron is to ensure that vision is seen, felt, and valued across industries and generations."

The campaign will roll out over multiple phases beginning in Q4 2025, with upcoming activations in the areas of media production, public engagement, and educational content. No specific media assets are being released at this time.





Greene, known for his philosophical approach to movement and identity, emphasized the campaign's deeper purpose:

"This project is about intentional creation - not just of work, but of self," he said.

The Silent Sculptor is the inaugural collaboration under Metatron Concepts' strategic partnership with Greene and serves as the foundation for future initiatives focused on legacy, education, and cross-sector storytelling.





About Metatron Concepts, LLC

Metatron Concepts is a brand strategy and creative development firm focused on legacy-based storytelling and multi-platform content innovation. The company partners with individuals and organizations to translate long-term vision into scalable media and brand initiatives.

