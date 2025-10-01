Bullish launches in the U.S., offering institutions and advanced traders a new standard in digital asset trading

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, today announced the launch of spot trading in the United States. Designed for market innovators, Bullish seeks to provide precision, efficiency, and compliance, offering no maker fees and low taker fees, deep liquidity powered by Automated Market Maker (AMM) technology, and robust APIs for both institutions and advanced traders. The launch follows Bullish's recent regulatory milestone of being granted a BitLicense and Money Transmission License by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and trading is now live in 20 states.

The U.S. launch marks a significant milestone for Bullish, which has established itself globally as a trusted venue for high-performance trading. The Exchange has surpassed over $1.5 trillion in cumulative trading volume since late 2021 and ranks in the top ten exchanges for Bitcoin and Ether trading volume1. With day one institutional clients, including Nonco and BitGo, Bullish is poised to deliver a seamless, compliant trading experience tailored to the needs of hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, high-frequency traders, fintechs, neobanks, and in the near future, advanced traders.

"U.S. institutions deserve better execution, deeper liquidity, and platforms built for the unique demands of their respective strategies," said Chris Tyrer, President of Bullish Exchange. "Our U.S. launch introduces a platform that we believe combines institutional-grade liquidity, cutting-edge technology, and cost efficiency to empower institutions and, for the first time, advanced individual traders. Bullish was created for institutions, and now we're proud to offer the same level of performance to serious traders across the U.S."

"Bullish is redefining what institutions should expect from a U.S. exchange. Their focus on liquidity, compliance, and execution quality aligns with Nonco's own mission to deliver trusted, efficient trading solutions for our clients. As an OTC liquidity provider deeply focused on market structure, we see Bullish's U.S. launch as a meaningful step forward for institutional adoption. We're proud to be a launch partner and excited to help bring this new standard to market," said Jeffrey Howard, Partner - Head of North America, Nonco.

"Bullish's NYDFS approvals mark an important milestone for compliant digital asset innovation in the United States, and BitGo is proud to support their U.S. expansion and commitment to regulatory compliance," said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo. "This milestone reinforces the importance of building a secure and transparent digital asset ecosystem for institutional investors."

A platform built for performance

Bullish combines the benefits of a central limit order book (CLOB) with a deterministic Automated Market Maker (AMM) - providing deep, stable liquidity and efficient trade execution, even during periods of high volatility.

Key features now available to U.S. users:

0% maker fees and ultra-low taker fees for institutional accounts

0% trading fees for individual accounts

High-throughput APIs for programmatic strategies

Transparent compliance and full-reserve custody standards

Regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services

Seamless onboarding for users in 20 states, with more coming soon

Now live in these states

Bullish is currently available to users in:

Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.

Interested parties in other states can join the waitlist at bullish.com/waitlist to be notified when access becomes available.

Institutions interested in exploring access are encouraged to contact [email protected]to discuss tailored solutions.

[email protected]

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. These include: Bullish Exchange - a regulated and institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Exchange is regulated in the United States, European Union, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar. CoinDesk Indices - a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries. CoinDesk Data - a broad suite of digital assets market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends, and market dynamics. CoinDesk Insights - a digital asset media and events provider and operator of Coindesk.com, a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy, and blockchain technology. For more information, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X.

