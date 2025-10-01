VivoPower International PLC: VivoPower Closes Additional $19 Million Equity Raise Priced at $6.05 Per Share, a Premium to Market

This raising is in addition to the previously announced Regulation S offering led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud

Shares placed with long-term US and global institutional investors, signaling strong support for VivoPower's XRP digital asset treasury strategy

Proceeds used to scale up digital asset treasury strategy and retire debt

London, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, "VivoPower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed an equity raising with the issuance of additional common shares at $6.05 per share, a premium to the last market closing price and translating into a gross total of approximately $19 million.

This raise is in addition to the previously announced Regulation S offering led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud.

The securities described above include those being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287060), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 27, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website.

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is a sustainability-driven enterprise undergoing a digital treasury transformation. The Company's new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

