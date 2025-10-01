The 2025 Innovation Awards and "Build for the Future" Hackathon celebrate leaders at the forefront of app and agent development

OutSystems, the leading AI-powered low-code development platform, today announced the winners of its 2025 Innovation Awards, the industry benchmark for showcasing how customers are leveraging AI to create real-world impact. Global brands including Roche, Clarins and The Pokémon Company International were recognized for redefining application and agent development in the age of AI and delivering digital solutions that advance their business, people, and communities.

The winners were unveiled at the OutSystems ONE Conference in Lisbon, the company's flagship annual event, which brought together thousands of IT and business leaders, developers, and partners from around the world to explore the latest advancements in AI innovation. The event also celebrated the winners of the Build for the Future Hackathon, a competition that highlighted innovative AI applications and agents designed to drive positive change for nonprofits worldwide.

2025 Innovation Awards: Transformative Innovations from Global Leaders

"The 2025 Innovation Awards winners are a testament to the incredible impact organizations can achieve when they combine vision with the power of low-code and AI," said Woodson Martin, CEO at OutSystems. "They are not only accelerating transformation within their own businesses, but are also leading the way into the next era of agentic development and redefining how the world builds software."

The full list of the OutSystems 2025 Innovation Award winners includes:

Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority: Community Impact - Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) needed a program to provide financial support for families on a tight deadline. It chose OutSystems to deliver a user-friendly, scalable solution and then built two more services 10x faster, earning a customer satisfaction score of 95%.

Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) needed a program to provide financial support for families on a tight deadline. It chose OutSystems to deliver a user-friendly, scalable solution and then built two more services 10x faster, earning a customer satisfaction score of 95%. Clarins: Operational Velocity (Partner: Rokodo) Clarins, a global beauty leader, used OutSystems to streamline back-office processes, including ERP, IT, HR, and finance, saving $140K on one app and developing apps 60% faster. They've launched 10 apps in 15 countries, streamlining sales and distribution, and boosting IT-business collaboration.

(Partner: Rokodo) Clarins, a global beauty leader, used OutSystems to streamline back-office processes, including ERP, IT, HR, and finance, saving $140K on one app and developing apps 60% faster. They've launched 10 apps in 15 countries, streamlining sales and distribution, and boosting IT-business collaboration. Global Automotive Group: Core System Transformation (Partner: Team Resilience) Global Automotive Group is a global B2B tyre and wheel distributor. Using OutSystems, it built a unified core ERP system to standardize operations. From sales to warehousing, the new ERP system makes it easier to manage business operations, dramatically improving user satisfaction.

(Partner: Team Resilience) Global Automotive Group is a global B2B tyre and wheel distributor. Using OutSystems, it built a unified core ERP system to standardize operations. From sales to warehousing, the new ERP system makes it easier to manage business operations, dramatically improving user satisfaction. Paragon Bank PLC: Business Impact - Paragon Bank, a UK savings and specialist lending bank, used OutSystems to build Spring, a mobile app that makes it easy to transfer money from low-interest accounts to higher-yield savings. In just two months, Spring had thousands of users, raising millions of pounds for Paragon.

Paragon Bank, a UK savings and specialist lending bank, used OutSystems to build Spring, a mobile app that makes it easy to transfer money from low-interest accounts to higher-yield savings. In just two months, Spring had thousands of users, raising millions of pounds for Paragon. Petrobras: Breakthrough Innovation - Petrobras created a low-code Center of Excellence that supports 100+ agile teams using OutSystems, increasing development speed by 60%, achieving 15x ROI on several apps in less than one year. Its Digital Audit team built an agentic AI solution with OutSystems that accelerates an internal audit planning process, saving up to 90% of research time.

Petrobras created a low-code Center of Excellence that supports 100+ agile teams using OutSystems, increasing development speed by 60%, achieving 15x ROI on several apps in less than one year. Its Digital Audit team built an agentic AI solution with OutSystems that accelerates an internal audit planning process, saving up to 90% of research time. Roche: AI Achievement (Partner: Axians) Roche leveraged OutSystems to develop two generative AI applications-a companion that supports employees with daily tasks, and a no-code AI assistant builder designed to solve domain-specific challenges. Following their launch, the companion app reached 80,000 users within a year, while the AI assistant achieved 5,000 active users after just six months.

(Partner: Axians) Roche leveraged OutSystems to develop two generative AI applications-a companion that supports employees with daily tasks, and a no-code AI assistant builder designed to solve domain-specific challenges. Following their launch, the companion app reached 80,000 users within a year, while the AI assistant achieved 5,000 active users after just six months. SeAH Group: Legacy Modernization (Partner: VNTG) SeAH Group, a pillar of the Korean steel industry, used OutSystems to modernize hundreds of complex screens of their mission-critical Manufacturing Execution System, tripling developer productivity, reducing bugs by 90%, and cutting the time to add new features by up to 70%.

(Partner: VNTG) SeAH Group, a pillar of the Korean steel industry, used OutSystems to modernize hundreds of complex screens of their mission-critical Manufacturing Execution System, tripling developer productivity, reducing bugs by 90%, and cutting the time to add new features by up to 70%. The Pokémon Company International: Digital Customer Experiences (Partner: valantic) The Pokémon Company International, a Pokémon Company subsidiary, needed a special event locator for Pokémon Day. In less than a month, the app was deployed, connecting 14,000 players with events, increasing attendance and boosting user satisfaction and operational efficiency.

(Partner: valantic) The Pokémon Company International, a Pokémon Company subsidiary, needed a special event locator for Pokémon Day. In less than a month, the app was deployed, connecting 14,000 players with events, increasing attendance and boosting user satisfaction and operational efficiency. Tokyo Electron: High Performance Team (Partner: DENTSU SOKEN INC.) -Tokyo Electron (TEL), a global leader in semiconductor equipment, transformed its IT from a monolithic ERP to a modular, agile architecture with OutSystems. TEL launched its Global One Platform (G1P) initiative to empower a high-productivity model, resulting in over 100 new applications, saving ¥8 billion on a single app and reducing development time from six months to just two weeks.

"Winning the OutSystems Innovation Award in the Social Impact in Government category is a proud achievement for the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and a direct reflection of the UAE's vision to ensure a dignified life for every Emirati family," said Dr. Salem Al Mahri, Support Services Director at Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority. "Faced with a tight four-month deadline, our small, agile team chose OutSystems to deliver a scalable and user-friendly digital application, successfully launching it on time and integrating with key government entities."

Innovating for Social Good: The 2025 Build for the Future Hackathon Champions

The 2025 Build for the Future Hackathon took place between Sept 15-22, uniting 84 teams from 22 nationalities/countries in a powerful demonstration of how AI and low-code can be used for social good through application development. This year's winners include:

1st Place: Persistent Ecovison - App for smart and effective waste management with systems of agents from collection to recycle.

- App for smart and effective waste management with systems of agents from collection to recycle. 2nd Place: VoluntAI - Volunteer management platform for the nonprofit Acreditar, supporting parents of children with cancer.

- Volunteer management platform for the nonprofit Acreditar, supporting parents of children with cancer. 3rd Place: NovioQ DAIKnow - App for teachers that generates learning sessions, assessments through games, and performance tracking.

Participants were challenged to design unique, impactful applications on the OutSystems platform. Developers harnessed OutSystems Agent Workbench and Mentor, the latest advanced capabilities that enable human-AI collaboration.

To see the full list of winners and learn more about the latest innovations in AI-powered low-code, visit the OutSystems Customer Stories page and the Build for the Future Hackathon website.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is the leading AI-powered low-code development platform trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. The platform empowers CEOs, management teams, and technology leaders to build mission-critical applications and agentic systems that grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver exactly what businesses need.

While evolving AI pilots into production success can be challenging due to talent gaps, legacy systems, imperfect data, and sprawling point solutions, OutSystems provides a proven low-code platform and AI-driven development experience that enables innovation up to 10x faster with the assurance of built-in security, scalability, and governance.

Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to innovate as fast as the evolving market demands and orchestrate powerful human AI collaboration in the agentic future.

Founded in 2001, the company's network spans more than 60 million end users, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001364217/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shayna Chapel

pr@outsystems.com