Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Due to increased demand for legal representation from local communities and the fast-changing immigration laws of the United States, K & G Law LLP is expanding its operations in Sacramento, California, and the entire Metro market.





Sacramento Immigration Lawyers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/268510_8732a98f646d5bda_001full.jpg

Effective today, the Sacramento Location of K & G Immigration Law is increasing the number of immigration attorneys representing local clients at this location, expanding the legal team of paralegals and case managers, and moving to a larger office to accommodate the needs of immigrant communities of the City and County of Sacramento for reliable legal representation.

The immigration attorneys representing clients at this location have vast legal experience in representing immigrants to the United States on various grounds and speak native or fluent English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The legal team at K & G Law LLP speaks many additional languages, including Russian, Italian, Polish, French, Japanese, and Lithuanian.

The fully confidential in-office and virtual consultations over Zoom, WhatsApp, and FaceTime with immigration lawyers in Sacramento are available during regular business hours by appointment only; however, urgent virtual consultation appointments are usually available on the same day for those who face legal immigration matters or situations that cannot wait.

"Many people believe that there are very few options to obtain permanent legal status in the United States, which is mostly limited by family/marriage or by work. This is not exactly accurate, and we are finding creative ways for our clients to obtain their desired status and residency outcome that are applicable for their specific situation on a daily basis and in accordance with existing and new US Immigration Laws," said Liliana Gallelli, the immigration attorney and founder of K & G Law LLP.

About K & G Law LLP dba K & G Immigration Law:

Founded by immigration lawyer Christopher Kerosky in 1989 in San Francisco, CA (formerly known as the law firm "Kerosky & Associates"), the boutique law firm specializes in United States Immigration Laws. It was re-branded to K & G Immigration Law in 2020 with a new founder, San Francisco Bay Area immigration attorney Liliana Gallelli, and Los Angeles immigration attorney Jean-Pierre Gallelli, to expand its network of legal offices throughout the States of California and Nevada, as well as offer legal help for clients anywhere in the United States and abroad.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268510

SOURCE: GYT