Cultural Assets Group Launches SAR 850 Million Osoul Private Investment Fund and Announces Strategic Acquisitions to Accelerate Saudi Arabia's Cultural and Creative Economy

Under the patronage of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, the SAR 850 million Osoul Private Investment Fund will accelerate high-potential enterprises and expand Saudi Arabia's global cultural reach

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultural Assets Group announced the launch of the Osoul Private Investment Fund, valued at SAR 850 million, with financing from the Cultural Development Fund, under the patronage of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Fund is designed to serve as a catalyst for the Kingdom's cultural and creative ecosystem, strategically investing in visual arts, logistics and exhibitions, cultural retail and fashion, digital content and experience design, interactive visual production and media, and emerging technologies, enabling enterprises to scale, innovate, and expand globally, and emerging technologies, enabling them to scale, innovate, and expand globally.

The announcement was made at the Cultural Investment Conference (CIC) 2025, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the two-day conference at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh convenes global investors, decision-makers, cultural leaders, government and private-sector representatives, NGOs, cultural entrepreneurs, and creative talents. By channeling investment into key cultural and creative sectors, the Osoul Private Investment Fund aims to accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia's cultural and creative economy, drive innovation, empower local talent, and position the Kingdom as a global destination for cultural enterprise and creative excellence.

In addition to unveiling Osoul Private Investment Fund, Cultural Assets Group announced a series of strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen Saudi Arabia's cultural economy. These include a partnership with Al Madinah Region Development Authority to advance Madinah's cultural and tourism sectors; the acquisition of Riyadh-based Beyond, specializing in culture, tourism, and heritage project management; the acquisition of Saudi fashion brand The Pop Up to expand cultural retail investments; and the acquisition of Riyadh-based The Stage to enhance community engagement and support the cultural creative sector.

Abdullah AlZamel, Chairman of Cultural Assets Group, added:

"The launch of the Osoul Private Investment Fund, alongside our recent strategic acquisitions and partnerships, reflects our commitment to building a robust cultural ecosystem across the Kingdom. By investing in high-potential enterprises and strengthening cultural infrastructure, including community engagement platforms like The Stage and fashion and heritage leaders like The Pop Up and Beyond, we are ensuring that culture becomes a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's diversified economy, creating long-term value for creators, communities, and investors alike."

Abdulaziz AlSulaim, Chief Executive Officer of Cultural Assets Group, said:

The Osoul Private Investment Fund marks a transformative step in leveraging culture as a driver of sustainable economic growth. By investing in innovative cultural and creative enterprises, combined with our strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Cultural Assets Group is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's cultural economy, empowering local talent, enhancing community engagement, and expanding pathways to global markets"

About Cultural Assets Group

Cultural Assets Group is the largest privately-owned cultural and creative group in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to shaping the Kingdom's cultural future through strategic investment, innovation, and ecosystem development. As an institutional leader, the Group builds and manages a portfolio of cultural enterprises and intellectual properties operating across a wide spectrum of the cultural and creative industry. Through its subsidiaries and initiatives, the Group bridges creativity and capital, driving sustainable cultural growth that aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Its mission is to elevate the economic value of cultural and creative industries, and leave a lasting impact by designing programs and subsidiaries that build legacies

