Black Book Research: Black Book Highlights 2025 Top Physician Practice Management and Software Vendors at MGMA Leaders Conference Orlando

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced that several of the nation's highest-rated physician practice management and software companies will be exhibiting at the MGMA Leaders Conference 2025 in Orlando this week. These vendors, named as top performers in Black Book's latest annual ambulatory physician practice and medical group surveys, represent the industry's leading solutions as evaluated by nearly 160,000 validated practice respondents since tracking began in 2011.

The 2025 Black Book awards are grounded in client satisfaction across 18 key performance indicators (KPIs) for ambulatory practices. Hospital-based groups are excluded unless operating within integrated delivery networks (IDNs) or as independent physician organizations.

2025 Black Book Category Leaders Exhibiting at MGMA Orlando

Practice Management Systems

NextGen Healthcare - Ranked #1 in physician practice management for automating front- and back-office operations, improving scheduling, and integrating with revenue cycle systems.

Primary Care EHR Systems

Veradigm - Top ambulatory EHR platform for primary care groups, leading in usability, data exchange, and clinical documentation efficiency.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Billing & Financial Tools

Rectangle Health - Honored for excellence in patient financial engagement and billing workflows in small practices.

RapidClaims - Awarded for AI-powered claims management accelerating denials resolution and reimbursement speed for all practices.

Rivet - Recognized for contract analytics, claims pricing transparency, and payer reimbursement optimization in medical groups.

Patient Engagement, Intake, Communication & Experience

Phreesia - Ranked highest among physicians for digital check-in, patient communication, and engagement solutions that streamline practice flow.

Workforce / Staff Management & Provider Recruitment

QGenda - Top score for medical practitioner scheduling, staff management, and recruitment technology.

Compliance, Credentialing, Risk & Legal Management

MedTrainer - Highest-rated solution for compliance education, credentialing, and risk/legal support.

Payment & Insurance Verification

pVerify (A DoseSpot Solution) - Ranked top vendor for medical practice patient payment processing and real-time insurance verification.

"Since 2011, Black Book has tracked physician practice satisfaction with software and service vendors across the U.S. The 2025 results highlight the vendors that physician groups trust most to deliver financial stability, operational efficiency, and clinical quality," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.

Black Book's findings will be featured at the MGMA Leaders Conference, September 28 - October 1, 2025, where these award-winning vendors are exhibiting on site for attendees to explore firsthand.

