Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 19:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: Black Book Highlights 2025 Top Physician Practice Management and Software Vendors at MGMA Leaders Conference Orlando

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced that several of the nation's highest-rated physician practice management and software companies will be exhibiting at the MGMA Leaders Conference 2025 in Orlando this week. These vendors, named as top performers in Black Book's latest annual ambulatory physician practice and medical group surveys, represent the industry's leading solutions as evaluated by nearly 160,000 validated practice respondents since tracking began in 2011.

The 2025 Black Book awards are grounded in client satisfaction across 18 key performance indicators (KPIs) for ambulatory practices. Hospital-based groups are excluded unless operating within integrated delivery networks (IDNs) or as independent physician organizations.

2025 Black Book Category Leaders Exhibiting at MGMA Orlando

Practice Management Systems

NextGen Healthcare - Ranked #1 in physician practice management for automating front- and back-office operations, improving scheduling, and integrating with revenue cycle systems.

__________

Primary Care EHR Systems

Veradigm - Top ambulatory EHR platform for primary care groups, leading in usability, data exchange, and clinical documentation efficiency.

__________

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Billing & Financial Tools

Rectangle Health - Honored for excellence in patient financial engagement and billing workflows in small practices.

RapidClaims - Awarded for AI-powered claims management accelerating denials resolution and reimbursement speed for all practices.

Rivet - Recognized for contract analytics, claims pricing transparency, and payer reimbursement optimization in medical groups.

__________

Patient Engagement, Intake, Communication & Experience

Phreesia - Ranked highest among physicians for digital check-in, patient communication, and engagement solutions that streamline practice flow.

__________

Workforce / Staff Management & Provider Recruitment

QGenda - Top score for medical practitioner scheduling, staff management, and recruitment technology.

__________

Compliance, Credentialing, Risk & Legal Management

MedTrainer - Highest-rated solution for compliance education, credentialing, and risk/legal support.

__________

Payment & Insurance Verification

pVerify (A DoseSpot Solution) - Ranked top vendor for medical practice patient payment processing and real-time insurance verification.

__________

"Since 2011, Black Book has tracked physician practice satisfaction with software and service vendors across the U.S. The 2025 results highlight the vendors that physician groups trust most to deliver financial stability, operational efficiency, and clinical quality," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.

Black Book's findings will be featured at the MGMA Leaders Conference, September 28 - October 1, 2025, where these award-winning vendors are exhibiting on site for attendees to explore firsthand.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-highlights-2025-top-physician-practice-management-and-soft-1077183

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.