Credit Finance Ltd Launches NOVA at Sibos 2025: Standing Ovation from 15,000 Global Leaders as Investors Signal Billion-Dollar Confidence

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a defining moment for the future of financial infrastructure, Credit Finance Ltd unveiled its flagship platform, NOVA, during a live video conference at SWIFT Sibos 2025. Addressing over 15,000 global financial leaders, CEO Leonardo Bonetti delivered a visionary keynote that culminated in a standing ovation and immediate investor interest, with commitments surpassing the billions dollars mark within hours of the announcement.

Broadcast live to institutions across five continents, the launch showcased NOVA's transformative capabilities in cross-border settlement, blockchain-based compliance, and AI-powered liquidity optimization. Bonetti positioned NOVA as "the infrastructure backbone for a new era of trust, speed, and transparency in global finance."

"NOVA is not just a platform-it's a strategic leap forward," Bonetti declared. "We've engineered a system that adapts to regulatory complexity, scales with institutional demand, and empowers fintech innovation."

The presentation featured a live demonstration of NOVA's modular architecture, highlighting its interoperability with legacy systems and readiness for ISO 20022 standards. Delegates were particularly impressed by NOVA's predictive analytics engine, which delivers real-time insights into transaction flows, risk exposure, and regulatory alignment across jurisdictions.

The response from the financial community was immediate and emphatic. Executives from central banks, tier-one institutions, and venture funds praised NOVA's clarity, scalability, and strategic foresight. The standing ovation that followed Bonetti's closing remarks underscored the platform's resonance with leaders seeking resilient, future-proof infrastructure.

Investor enthusiasm surged following the event, with early-stage commitments exceeding $10 billions for NOVA's global rollout. Credit Finance Ltd confirmed that phased deployment will begin in Q1 2026, with pilot programs already underway in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

"This is the kind of infrastructure the world's financial systems have been waiting for," said a senior partner at a leading global investment firm. "NOVA doesn't just anticipate the future-it's building it."

Throughout Sibos, Credit Finance Ltd will host technical deep-dives and investor briefings to explore NOVA's roadmap, including integrations with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), ESG-linked instruments, and real-time treasury solutions.

With NOVA, Credit Finance Ltd reaffirms its role as a catalyst for financial transformation-building infrastructure that is secure, inclusive, and ready for the complexities of tomorrow.

Contact:

press@creditfinanceltd.me

Credit Finance Ltd