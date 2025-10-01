BeddyByes Set to Premiere Early 2026 on Disney Jr. and Disney+

Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands, the distribution and consumer products arms of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), are pleased to announce a landmark collaboration with Disney Branded Television to bring the bedtime series BeddyByes to audiences worldwide. The deal grants Disney Jr. U.S. linear television rights and Disney+ global subscription video on demand (SVOD) rights, placing the series alongside a portfolio of worldwide preschool favourites like Bluey, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ and Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends. BeddyByes will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ early next year.

Thunderbird and JAM Media's BeddyByes is set to premiere early next year on Disney Jr. and Disney+, joining the lineup of global preschool favourites.

Created and produced by JAM Media's John Rice and Alan Shannon, BeddyByes is an animated series that supports healthy sleeping habits for preschoolers. Each episode follows a familiar daily routine that is easy for young children to follow (playtime, mealtime, bathtime and bedtime) and a calming journey to sleep, both of which experts recommend. MeMo and BaBa, preschoolers themselves, star alongside other adorable characters, with soothing music and comforting visuals that gradually dim as the story and journey to sleep unfold.

"BeddyByes is a delightful series that makes bedtime something kids look forward to," said Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television. "Adding it to Disney Jr. and Disney+'s industry-leading preschool slate reflects our commitment to serving preschoolers at every stage of their development with stories filled with magic, wonder and heart."

"Launching BeddyByes on Disney Jr. and Disney+ gives us an incredible global stage for this beautifully crafted preschool series," said Thunderbird President of Global Distribution Consumer Products, Richard Goldsmith. "We're thrilled to introduce this series alongside Disney's other iconic brands that are loved by kids and trusted by parents. We expect that parents and caregivers will access BeddyByes throughout the day to support naptime and bedtime for their young children."

"We're delighted that BeddyByes has found a home on Disney Jr. and Disney+," said John Rice, CEO of JAM Media. "This series was designed to help little ones and their families establish healthy sleep routines through gentle storytelling, music and visuals. To see it showcased on such a trusted global platform is incredibly rewarding, and we're excited for preschoolers everywhere to welcome MeMo, BaBa and friends into their daily wind-down rituals."

Thunderbird Distribution acquired global media (excluding the U.K., Ireland and Finland, and certain rights in Denmark and Sweden) and global consumer product rights to BeddyByes in 2024. The CG-animated preschool series is produced by Ireland's JAM Media and is an original production for BBC Children's and Education. BeddyByes made its debut on BBC iPlayer and CBeebies in May and June 2025, respectively. The series is also available on RTÉ Player (Ireland) and Nordic pubcasters DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland) and SVT (Sweden) have licensed the series.

Thunderbird Brands will be at Brand Licensing Europe from October 7-9, 2025 in London, where they will be showcasing BeddyByes to potential partners at Bulldog Licensing's booth A202. They will also be in attendance at MIPJUNIOR MIPCOM in Cannes from October 11-16, 2025, and can be found at booth P-1.H68.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional teams in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Super Team Canada, Molly of Denali, Kim's Convenience, Highway Thru Hell, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

About JAM Media

JAM Media (www.jammedia.com), with operations in both Ireland and the United Kingdom, is one of the leading creators and producers of multi-award winning animated and live-action content for the children's and preschool audience. JAM prides itself on delivering high quality, innovative, story-driven brands across multiple platforms based around engaging characters with humour at its heart. The company was founded in 2002 by animator friends John Rice, Alan Shannon and Mark Cumberton.

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Jr. linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences.

