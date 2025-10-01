Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
WKN: A14UHB | ISIN: US29272W1099 | Ticker-Symbol: EGG
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 19:24 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Energizer Holdings, Inc.: EVEREADY ANNOUNCES HARRY KANE AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Partnership with international football star and family man is part of broader international marketing effort to expand brand presence around the world

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVEREADY®, a leading brand in batteries and lighting products, announced England men's soccer captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as its Global Brand Ambassador.

EVEREADY Global Brand Ambassador Harry Kane

EVEREADY is the brand people trust for quality products at an affordable price, as it lights, protects, entertains and cares for families. As a well-known and respected brand in regions worldwide, EVEREADY is thrilled to partner with Harry as the brand accelerates its efforts to make affordable power more widely available across the globe.

Through the multi-year partnership, Harry will appear in EVEREADY international marketing campaigns amplified across multiple touchpoints such as social media, digital channels, eCommerce, outdoor advertising and in-store displays.

"We're thrilled to build this partnership with a true global footballing icon and welcome Harry Kane as the EVEREADY global brand ambassador," said Lori Shambro, Chief Marketing Officer of Energizer Holdings. "Our partnership with Harry represents one of many marketing efforts that will help EVEREADY connect and engage with new consumers around the world to showcase how our range of high-quality, affordable products can help families access the power they need to fuel their busy lives and balance their budgets at the same time."

"I am excited and proud to be working with EVEREADY," Harry said. "They are a trusted global brand with a reputation for being there when it matters the most - especially when keeping things running smoothly at home. I look forward to working more closely with them!"

Harry Kane is a world-renowned global football superstar, captain of the England men's national team and striker for Bayern Munich. He's the all-time top scorer for Tottenham Hotspur and England, winning multiple Premier League Golden Boots, Bundesliga Top Goal Scorer awards, 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, European Golden Shoe and Bundesliga title over his impressive career. Most recently, he became the fastest player in one of Europe's top 5 leagues to reach a century of goals. A prolific goalscorer and inspiring leader on and off the pitch.

EVEREADY is an Energizer Holdings, Inc. brand. For more information, visit Eveready.com.

For any questions, please contact Energizer Holdings Spokesperson John Leiby at John.Leiby@Energizer.com or reach out to Media@Energizer.com.

About Energizer Holdings
Energizer Holdings, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac and Varta. Energizer Holdings is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP.

As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers.

EVEREADY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787097/EVEREADY_Global_Brand_Ambassador_Harry_Kane.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787128/EVEREADY_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eveready-announces-harry-kane-as-global-brand-ambassador-302572856.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
