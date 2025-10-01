Global technology firm initiates merger with Romanian cybersecurity company

Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, announced today the initiation of its merger with Cyber Smart Defense, a Romanian cybersecurity company, which will enable Stefanini to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities in Europe.

Effective today, Stefanini Group will acquire 100% of Cyber Smart Defense's Romanian operations, solidifying a partnership that began in 2020.

"The Cyber Smart Defense acquisition is a game-changer for our clients in Romania, and this merger marks a strategic step forward in our plan to increase our cybersecurity offerings in the European market," said Farlei Kothe, CEO of Stefanini Group's North America, APAC, and EMEA regions. "The addition of this company's talented professionals will further expand our capabilities, enabling Stefanini to offer a broader and more efficient range of solutions to our clients."

Having acquired more than 40 companies, Stefanini Group announced in April a new global portfolio organized into seven business units, including a dedicated cybersecurity vertical.

Stefanini's end-to-end cybersecurity delivery model helps clients understand threats, implement effective prevention strategies and mitigate risk. Stefanini is continuing to invest in cybersecurity solutions to build a global ecosystem of world-class partners that help clients build and maintain cyber resilience.

The draft merger plan can be found here: https://stefanini.com/en/insights/news/stefanini-group-initiates-the-merger-process-of-stefanini-romania-with-cyber-smart-defence-in-romania

