UPDATE -- Ecobat

Ecobat Completes Sale of French Lead Operations to Campine

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its French lead operations to Campine NV. The closing follows the binding offer previously announced, the satisfaction of applicable works council consultations, signing of the share purchase agreement and obtaining of the applicable regulatory clearances. The transaction includes Ecobat's facilities in Estrée-Saint-Denis, Bazoches and Pont-Sainte-Maxence.

"This closing marks another important step in Ecobat's strategy to sharpen our focus on core growth platforms across our battery recycling portfolio," said Tom Slabe, President & CEO of Ecobat. "We thank our French teams for their dedication and professionalism and are confident they will continue to thrive under Campine's ownership. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond this transaction."

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries, with operations across Europe and the United States. The company is dedicated to building a more sustainable future by delivering innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery, and energy storage. Ecobat's comprehensive approach ensures the responsible management of valuable materials that are essential to modern life.

About Campine NV

Campine NV, listed on Euronext Brussels, is a metals recycling and specialty chemicals company based in Beerse, Belgium.

