Adelayde Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 16, 2025, it has completed its private placement financing (the "Financing"), pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 19,100,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $955,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferrable share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from the closing of the Financing.

The Company paid cash finder's fees of $26,480 and issued 529,600 non transferrable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders as a finder's fee in connection with the Financing. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.075 or $0.085 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Financing. All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the Financing.

Net proceeds from the Financing are expected to be used towards general working capital and work programs in Nevada.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "We are pleased to have completed this private placement, which provides the capital to launch our maiden drill program at the Esmeralda County gold project in Nevada and to support our marketing efforts. With gold prices near all-time highs and renewed financing activity in the junior resource sector, we believe the timing is right for this gold drill program, which is scheduled to begin in 2025."

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project and the 4,890-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward Looking Statements

