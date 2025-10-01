Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
01.10.2025 20:14 Uhr
counterTEN, Inc.: Iglesias Entertainment and counterTEN Announce Exclusive Two-Year Partnership to Transform Live Music Fan Engagement

Early testing delivered a 46% increase in fan opt-ins and a threefold boost in sponsor engagement.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Iglesias Entertainment, Spain's leading independent live music promoter, announced a two-year exclusive partnership with counterTEN, the platform delivering blockchain-verified access, branded experiences, and AI-powered loyalty directly through Apple and Google Wallet-no app required.

Iglesias Entertainment Live Concert

Iglesias Entertainment Live Concert
Concert audience during a live Iglesias Entertainment event in Spain.

The partnership signals counterTEN's international expansion ahead of a planned U.S. market push in 2026. It introduces a pioneering model for data-driven, personalized fan journeys in Spain's live music sector and marks the company's official European launch.

Starting with Iglesias' year-end 2025 concerts across Spain, the platform will integrate across all events, giving brands premium access to ticketing and special experiences including VIP, presales, waitlists, and AI-powered loyalty campaigns. Fans unlock immersive experiences-exclusive merchandise, premium content, and post-event offers-that build loyalty before, during, and after the show.

Early pilots showed strong adoption: more than one-third of fans re-engaged with the platform in the two weeks following the event, well above industry benchmarks and delivering meaningful value for brand partners.

"We are committed to creating unforgettable experiences that build lasting relationships with fans. We partnered with counterTEN because no other platform connects promoters, artists, and audiences so authentically. By embedding engagement throughout the live experience, we can deepen fan passion and unlock new growth opportunities," said Jorge Iglesias, CEO of Iglesias Entertainment.

"Iglesias Entertainment is the ideal partner to pioneer new loyalty models that drive growth," said Michael Gleeson, CEO of counterTEN. "Together, we are leading a shift in live music sponsorship-moving beyond passive visibility to create measurable, value-driven fan relationships that deliver meaningful benefits for brands, artists, and audiences alike."

The partnership kicks off with a flagship live event in November, with more details to follow.

About Iglesias Entertainment

Iglesias Entertainment is Spain's leading independent live music promoter and a powerhouse in Latin touring. In 2024, the company sold more than 500,000 tickets and generated €43 million in revenue, presenting artists such as Luis Miguel, Enrique Iglesias, Maluma, and Tini, alongside rising talents.

About counterTEN

A fan engagement platform connecting music, sports, and live events with audiences through native Apple and Google Wallet passes. It unifies ticketing, VIP benefits, rewards, collectibles, and immersive experiences into one Fan Passport.

Contact Information

Carolina Pérez
Head of Communications, Iglesias Entertainment
carolina@iglesiasentertainment.com

Michael Gleeson
CEO, counterTEN
media@counterten.com

SOURCE: counterTEN, Inc.

Iglesias Entertainment and counterTEN Partnership Logo

Iglesias Entertainment and counterTEN Partnership Logo
Official partnership logo lockup for Iglesias Entertainment and counterTEN.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/iglesias-entertainment-and-counterten-announce-exclusive-two-year-1080612

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
