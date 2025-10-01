Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Laboratories Announces Termination of Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the "Company" or "Gemina") announces that further to its news release dated November 13, 2024, the Company will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement of up to $7,000,000 at a price of $0.75 per common share. The Company has not been able to close on its subscription and is in the process of exploring financing alternatives.

The Company also wishes to announce that Martha Najib and Bola Grace have left the board of directors. The Company sincerely thanks them both for their service and wishes them the very best in their future endeavours.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors John Davies

Chairman

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and binding technologies company initially focused on the diagnostics industry. Our technologies include transformative, patented, proprietary chemistries that power next generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens and other analytes that affect human health and wellness, driving testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. More information about Gemina's technology can be found here:

Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

For more information regarding the Company, please contact: Email: investor@geminalabs.com

