SoftwareOne and Crayon recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services

STANS, Switzerland and OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareOne and Crayon, two global leaders in software and cloud solutions, today announced their recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services. Both companies are proud to be positioned for the sixth time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, which in our opinion underscores our shared commitment to delivering measurable value and innovation to clients worldwide.

This recognition comes as SoftwareOne and Crayon continue to integrate their global capabilities, following their combination in July that brought together around 13,000 professionals in about 70 countries.

"To us, being recognized as a Leader again reflects our commitment to helping clients optimize their software investments and drive measurable business outcomes, which has been the backbone of our business model since the beginning," said Melissa Mulholland, Co-CEO, SoftwareOne. "Both companies have set new standards in globally scalable, locally relevant SAM aligned to business impact."

"We believe that this recognition underscores the strength of our combined expertise in delivering future-ready Software Asset Management Services," added Raphael Erb, Co-CEO, SoftwareOne. "By offering a comprehensive IT portfolio management solution, we empower our clients to govern, innovate, and grow with confidence. This holistic approach is unmatched in the market and a cornerstone of the success our clients achieve."

As the largest ITAM consultancy in the world, a combined SoftwareOne and Crayon helps clients optimize and simplify their existing on-premises IT, cloud, and SaaS assets. By creating efficiencies and streamlining costs, businesses are able to innovate to create a competitive edge without requiring additional budget.

The comprehensive IT portfolio management and global delivery that SoftwareOne and Crayon offer drives significant cost savings and ROI. This, combined with built-in AI automation, supports compliance and proactive licensing intelligence, improving financial control and driving smarter decisions across hybrid environments.

Positioned alongside SoftwareOne and Crayon in the Magic Quadrantii as A Leader is Anglepoint, an independent company that is majority-owned by SoftwareOne.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, and Magic Quadrant?is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/ or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

