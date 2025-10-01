Afterprime 2.0: World's First Pay-to-Trade Model Built on the Lowest Verified Costs

Afterprime flips the brokerage model - compensating traders for flow on an aligned execution model, independently ranked #1 globally for lowest trading costs.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Afterprime, a next-generation FX and CFD broker, today announced the launch of Afterprime 2.0, introducing the world's first Pay-to-Trade model. In a landmark shift for retail trading, Afterprime compensates traders for trading flow on an aligned execution model, independently verified as the lowest-cost broker worldwide by ForexBenchmark.

Unlike legacy B-book brokers that profit from client losses, Afterprime's model is fully aligned with traders: the firm only succeeds when client flow is sustainable and profitable. ForexBenchmark data confirms Afterprime's all-in costs are 40-70% lower than leading competitors, cementing its position as the industry's cost leader.

"For too long, this industry has run on a broken profit model where the house wins when clients lose," said Jeremy Kinstlinger, CEO & Co-Founder of Afterprime. "Our Pay-to-Trade model flips that equation. Instead of charging traders, we reward them for their flow. Transparency and alignment aren't slogans anymore - they're the foundation of a new era."

"Afterprime 2.0 is the culmination of more than a decade building execution models that mirror institutional best practice," added Elan Bension, Co-Founder. "By combining independently verified lowest costs, aligned execution, and Flow Rewards, we're creating a brokerage where both traders and the broker succeed together."

How it works

Instead of layering commissions onto spreads, Afterprime credits traders for clean trading flow. Orders are passed directly to top-tier liquidity providers, enabling the broker to monetize flow at scale and share the rewards back with clients. The outcome: a model that promotes long-term, profitable trading - not short-term churn or client losses.

Invite-only access

To safeguard execution quality, Afterprime 2.0 is invite-only. Traders gain access through qualification, referrals, or the waitlist. The firm's active Discord community plays a central role in accountability - giving traders direct input, surfacing issues in real time, and helping shape the platform's future.

The bigger picture

By combining the lowest verified costs, Pay-to-Trade rewards, and a community-driven invite-only structure, Afterprime 2.0 resets the broker-client relationship. Much like Robinhood's leap to zero commissions in equities, Afterprime goes further - beyond zero cost, to a model where traders are paid for the value of their flow.

About Afterprime

Afterprime is a next-generation FX and CFD broker built on the principles of transparency, alignment, and an aligned execution model. Founded by industry veterans with over a decade of experience, Afterprime was created to challenge legacy models where brokers profit from client losses.

Independent verification from ForexBenchmark (2025) ranks Afterprime #1 globally for lowest all-in trading costs across 40+ FX pairs. With an invite-only structure and an active Discord community, Afterprime combines Pay-to-Trade rewards, verified cost leadership, and institutional-grade execution to create a brokerage fundamentally aligned with trader success.

Afterprime represents the next evolution of retail trading - where trust is earned through data, incentives are transparent, and traders finally operate on the same terms as institutions.

